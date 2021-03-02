Just In

Vaani Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, And Hansika Motwani Flaunt Ethnic Outfits That Your Closet Needs
It's time for traditional outfits but this time, we have attire suggestions for semi-formal events like haldi, festivities, and cocktail parties. So, whatever that light event is, we have got you fashionably covered. Recently, we had Shahana Goswami, Vaani Kapoor, and Hansika Motwani giving us fashion goals. So, let's decode their outfits for some fashion inspiration.
Photo Courtesy:Ajay Kadam
Vaani Kapoor's Emerald Velvet Suit
Vaani Kapoor was picture perfect in her emerald velvet Zaida suit set. Her attire featured a boat-neck kurta accentuated by traditional gota patti, dori, pearl, zardozi, cut dana, and sequin work. She paired her intricately-embroidered kurta with matching sharara bottoms and a net dupatta with subtle accents. Styled by Mohit Rai, Vaani teamed her ensemble with nude-toned sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink glossy lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with mascara and eyeliner. She upped her look with a tiny white bindi and the highlighted long tresses completed her look.
Photo Courtesy: Umesh Patil
Shahana Goswami's Floral Saree
Shahana Goswami, who has been promoting Bombay Begums these days, surprised us with an electric-green saree from Raw Mango. She wore an impeccably-pleated green saree with pink floral accents and green leaves and teamed it with a sheer-sleeved blouse that went well with her attire. Shahana teamed her saree with sandals from Inochhi By Deepali Khanna and her metallic red earrings came from Roma X Naso. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade and pink cheekbones. The side-parted short tresses rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Who Wore What When.
Photo Courtesy: Vivek Desai
Hansika Motwani's Colour-Blocked Skirt Set
Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous in her colour-blocked skirt set and she was styled by Style Balm Co. Her attire was designed by Label D x Bennu Sehgall and it consisted of a cropped sweater with silver-toned embellished floral-cut accents and a golden metallic skirt with a deep side slit. She accessorised her look with a dazzling ring. The makeup was marked by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smoky kohl with nude eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.
So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.