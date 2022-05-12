Just In
- 16 min ago Daily Horoscope, 12 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 13 hrs ago Expert Article: Do You Have Endometriosis? Symptoms And Treatment
- 15 hrs ago 9 Amazing Uses Of Cinnamon For Your Mind, Body And Wardrobe
- 17 hrs ago What Is Cerebral Aneurysm? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatments
Don't Miss
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu Shines In This Out- And-Out Entertainer
- Sports Rift between Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja? CSK unfollows India cricketer on Instagram, say reports
- News Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing 'fake video' of shark attacking helicopter
- Finance Equity Mutual Funds Netted Rs. 15,890 Cr. Inflow In April; Thematic Funds Outperformed
- Automobiles Top 10 Cars In India With Longest Waiting Period
- Education TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 Released For Prelims Exam At tnpsc.gov.in, Download Here
- Technology Boat Watch Primia With AMOLED Panel, BT Calling Listed On Amazon India; Launch Likely Soon
- Travel Top Holiday Destinations To Visit in India In The Month Of May
#RealHai: Participate In Josh's Biggest Challenge & Stand A Chance To Go To IIFA 2022
Josh, Dailyhunt's popular short video app, has made a special place in the audience's hearts with its refreshing viral content in multiple languages and genres. All thanks to this home-grown app, stardom is just a click away! From giving users an opportunity to flaunt their creative skills to providing the best platform for budding talents in making their biggest dreams come true, Josh has been hitting every ball out of the park.
Apart from all these exciting offerings, Josh is also known for hosting incredible meetups for its influencers from which they return back home with plenty of good memories and learnings.
Another reason why this 'desi' app stands apart from the crowd is because of its fun-filled challenges with a difference. In an era where social media is all about filters, effects and pretense, Josh is here with one of its biggest campaigns which makes 'flawsome' the new cool thing.
Titled #RealHai, this one-of-its-kind challenge is all about celebrating your 'desi' roots and choosing 'real' over 'manufactured' moments. So, in a world where you can be anything, it's time to go raw and be yourself!
To add some glitz to this amazing challenge, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra and the stunning Hansika Motwani joined hands for a special music video, where they danced to the groovy tunes of Sajid from the popular Sajid-Wajid duo and encouraged everyone to take the world by storm by being real.
The #RealHai campaign celebrates real talent from different genres; be it dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy or entertainment. The challenge is already live and it's raining smashing videos made by content creators.
Click here to know more about the #RealHaiChallenge
The 'josh' is indeed high as there are exciting prizes to be won! And guess what, one can even stand a chance to meet their favourite stars at IIFA Awards 2022 to be held in Abu Dhabi.
A night where a galaxy of stars descend and put their best entertaining foot forward, IIFA is one of the biggest and most anticipated award shows in Indian cinema. Imagine getting a chance to witness one of the most star-studded events of this year live! Sounds like a dream? Well, not anymore and you have got to thank Josh for that!
Participate in the #RealHai challenge and get an opportunity to attend this star-studded event. All you have to do is to download the Josh app and make as many videos as possible using #RealHai.
https://share.myjosh.in/video/124e8eb7-c983-4ac8-aa9d-8d0326fbeae2
https://share.myjosh.in/video/df356caa-3c93-48fc-99bf-06d419174be1?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9
https://share.myjosh.in/video/a3cf706d-0130-43dc-b0c7-e29f434aba0a?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9
https://share.myjosh.in/video/03dff2a0-0470-4c08-b2bd-1eea0cbe4f36?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9
Besides this golden ticket to IIFA, there are also many grand prizes in store including a chance to root for your favourite team live from the stadium, at the IPL Finale 2022.
So, this season, don't shy away from going 'jaise bhi hai, real hai'!
- life#RealHai: Sidharth Malhotra And Hansika Motwani Encourage People To Celebrate Their Unfiltered Version
- lgbtqJosh And MASH Project Foundation Partner With Nazariya LGBT Resource Group For #MeriLoveLanguage Campaign
- wellnessCancer Se Ladai: Josh App And MASH Project Foundation's Cancer Awareness Campaign With Lung Care Foundation
- womenJosh, Paint It Red & Mash Project Come Together To Empower The Girl Child With #50Daysofschool Campaign
- lifeBharat Ke Veer - A Campaign For War Wounded Soldiers And VeerNaari
- pet careJosh App And MASH Project Foundation Launch #PawsAndPlay Campaign
- nutritionLeading Short Video App Josh And MASH Project Foundation Collaborate To Launch #HungerHarega Challenge
- pulse1 Year Of Josh: Winners Of #EkNumberChallenge Announced! Are You One Of Them?
- pulse1 Year Of Josh: Hurry Up And Participate In #EkNumberChallenge; Contest Ends On August 26!
- lifeJosh App Collaborates With Earth Day Network India For 'Healthy Planet, Healthy Hum' Campaign
- insync1 Year Of Josh: Win Up To Rs 50K In The #EkNumber Challenge And Meet Top Celebs; Participate Now!
- health#InThisTogether: Josh App Partners With Fortis For Mental Health Awareness Campaign