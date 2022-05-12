#RealHai: Participate In Josh's Biggest Challenge & Stand A Chance To Go To IIFA 2022 Pulse oi-Boldsky Desk

Josh, Dailyhunt's popular short video app, has made a special place in the audience's hearts with its refreshing viral content in multiple languages and genres. All thanks to this home-grown app, stardom is just a click away! From giving users an opportunity to flaunt their creative skills to providing the best platform for budding talents in making their biggest dreams come true, Josh has been hitting every ball out of the park.

Apart from all these exciting offerings, Josh is also known for hosting incredible meetups for its influencers from which they return back home with plenty of good memories and learnings.

Another reason why this 'desi' app stands apart from the crowd is because of its fun-filled challenges with a difference. In an era where social media is all about filters, effects and pretense, Josh is here with one of its biggest campaigns which makes 'flawsome' the new cool thing.

Titled #RealHai, this one-of-its-kind challenge is all about celebrating your 'desi' roots and choosing 'real' over 'manufactured' moments. So, in a world where you can be anything, it's time to go raw and be yourself!

To add some glitz to this amazing challenge, Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra and the stunning Hansika Motwani joined hands for a special music video, where they danced to the groovy tunes of Sajid from the popular Sajid-Wajid duo and encouraged everyone to take the world by storm by being real.

The #RealHai campaign celebrates real talent from different genres; be it dance, fashion, fitness, food, comedy or entertainment. The challenge is already live and it's raining smashing videos made by content creators.

The 'josh' is indeed high as there are exciting prizes to be won! And guess what, one can even stand a chance to meet their favourite stars at IIFA Awards 2022 to be held in Abu Dhabi.

A night where a galaxy of stars descend and put their best entertaining foot forward, IIFA is one of the biggest and most anticipated award shows in Indian cinema. Imagine getting a chance to witness one of the most star-studded events of this year live! Sounds like a dream? Well, not anymore and you have got to thank Josh for that!

Participate in the #RealHai challenge and get an opportunity to attend this star-studded event. All you have to do is to download the Josh app and make as many videos as possible using #RealHai.

https://share.myjosh.in/video/124e8eb7-c983-4ac8-aa9d-8d0326fbeae2

https://share.myjosh.in/video/df356caa-3c93-48fc-99bf-06d419174be1?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9

https://share.myjosh.in/video/a3cf706d-0130-43dc-b0c7-e29f434aba0a?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9

https://share.myjosh.in/video/03dff2a0-0470-4c08-b2bd-1eea0cbe4f36?u=0x12ca91d8b5e71da9

Besides this golden ticket to IIFA, there are also many grand prizes in store including a chance to root for your favourite team live from the stadium, at the IPL Finale 2022.

So, this season, don't shy away from going 'jaise bhi hai, real hai'!

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 0:27 [IST]