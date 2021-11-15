Hansika Motwani And Mouni Roy Have Ruffled Belted Saree Goals For This Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With wedding season on, you would need saree goals for the functions and this time, we have belted saree goals for you. Practical and modern, the belted sarees are fuss-free because you don't have to care about palla so much. If you are looking for patterned belted sarees, we have got you covered. Hansika Motwani and Mouni Roy gave us belted saree goals with their saree. Both their sarees came from Prints By Radhika. So, let's decode their saree outfits for some inspiration.

Hansika Motwani's Ruffle Golden And Rose Saree

Splashed in rose-pink hue, Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous in her ruffled saree that consisted of a full-sleeved blouse and ruffled saree. The palla of her saree was tucked under an intricately-done gold belt. Her saree outfit was accentuated by red rose and meticulously-done gold patterns. Hansika looked amazing and she carried a wine-red Bulgari purse with her. She accessorised her look with a statement diamond ring and elaborate studs. Her jewellery came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Her nails were painted red and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, black eyeliner with smokey kohl, and contoured cheekbones. The sleek copper tresses rounded out her avatar.

Mouni Roy's Red Floral Baroque Belted Saree

Styled by Rishika Devnani, Mouni Roy looked stunning in her belted red floral baroque saree. Her attire featured a sleeveless blouse with gold embellished tones and beads. The saree was accentuated by ruffled and subtle floral accents. The meticulously-done golden belt kept her palla in place, giving her outfit a contemporary touch. She upped her look with a sleek gold neckpiece, a delicate bracelet, and a dazzling gemstone danglers. The makeup was highlighted by mauve-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram