Black Or White, Which Traditional Outfit Of Hansika Motwani’s Did You Like More?
Be it black or white, Hansika Motwani has outfit goals for us this festive season. The actress looked gorgeous in her traditional outfits and with styling done by Beg Borrow Steal Studio, her jewellery game was strong too. So, let's decode her outfits for we are pretty sure you would want to look a class apart.
Hansika Motwani's Embroidered Jacket
So, Hansika Motwani looked resplendent in her black-hued outfit. She wore a pair of separates that were dipped in plain black hue and teamed it with a jacket that was adorned with red roses and embellished gold mirror-work and tassels. Her embroidered jacket was from the Bliss Collection of the label, Samatvam by Anjali Bhaskar. She wore an elaborate gold temple neckpiece and complementing delicate drop earrings from Amrapali. The makeup was marked by light-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The middle-parted layered highlighted tresses completed her look.
Hansika Motwani's White Sharara Set
The actress also looked amazing in her white sharara set that came from the label, Prémya by Manishii. She wore a sleeveless white floral-embroidered kurta and teamed it with sharara pants and Hansika paired her stunning outfit with intricately-done jaal dupatta. She wore a chic emerald bracelet and heavy emerald earrings, which came from Aquamarine. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and light kohl. The middle-parted wavy copper tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, which outfit of Hansika Motwani's did you like more? Let us know that.
Image Courtesy: PAUL DAVID MARTIN