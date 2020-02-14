Just In
- 4 hrs ago 8 Morning Habits That Can Cause Weight Gain
-
- 6 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Malaika Arora Looks Graceful In A Sparkling Make-up
- 6 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Bipasha And Karan Singh Grover Make A Twinning Entry
- 6 hrs ago 9 Science-backed Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting
Don't Miss
- Movies Sonam Sherpa, Lead Guitarist Of Parikrama Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani, Farhan Akhtar Mourn The Loss
- News After SC's warning, govt orders telcos to clear dues by 11.59 pm tonight
- Sports MS Dhoni has a lot of cricket left, let him take a call on his retirement: Rajiv Shukla
- Technology Samsung Galaxy A20s With 4GB RAM Receives Price Cut
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar 180F And Pulsar 220F BS6 Variant Specifications Revealed
- Finance 5 Best Equity Mutual Funds That Gave Upto 40% Return In 1-Year
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In February In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Rakul Preet Singh, Yami Gautam And Other Divas Make Fashionable Splash At Love Aaj Kal 2 Screening
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal 2 has finally hit the theatres today. Yesterday, a special screening event of the film was held in Mumbai, where the stars Sara and Kartik made a stylish entry in a bullet. Apart from them, Rakul Preet Singh, Yami Gautam and many other Bollywood divas were also spotted as they arrived putting their best fashion foot forward. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.
Diana Penty In A Black Dress
Diana Penty donned a half-sleeved black dress, which was accentuated by criss-cross detailed neckline. Her pretty knee-length dress was exaggerated by net fabric while the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes and let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Yami Gautam In A White Tee, Black Skirt, And Grey Blazer
Yami Gautam made a stylish appearance at Love Aaj Kal 2 screening event. She wore a classic white tee and tucked it into a high-waist black mini skirt. The diva topped off her ensemble with an oversized grey-hued blazer. It was a full-sleeved open-front blazer, which featured checkered patterns. She completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels. The actress also carried a matching printed bag. Yami let loose her short tresses while the front bangs framed her face. Pointed brows, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade wrapped her look.
Sara Ali Khan In White Suit & Kartik Aaryan In Black Jacket With Denims
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made a stylish entry in a bullet. Sara looked elegant in a white ethnic suit. Her ensemble consisted of a net-sleeved flared white kurti, which was accentuated by striped patterns. She paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped a net dupatta around her arms. The actress completed her look with white juttis and upped her ethnic look with silver-toned jhumkis and bangles. Filled brows, kohled eyes, tiny black bindi, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Sara Ali Khan left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.
On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black graphic tee, which he paired with blue denim jeans. He layered his T-shirt with a black jacket and completed his look with stylish white shoes. Stubble beard and black-framed glasses rounded out his look.
Urvashi Rautela In An Olive-Green Dress
Urvashi Rautela donned a sleeveless V-shaped neckline olive-green midi dress. Her body-hugging dress featured side slits while the brown belt added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with pointed black sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and blue nail paint. Urvashi let loose her long sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look.
Kriti Kharbanda In Checkered Separates
Kriti Kharbanda opted for a white and green hued checkered separates. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless plunging neckline crop top. She teamed it up with matching high-waist flared pants and completed her look with white pointed sandals. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kriti left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.
Rakul Preet Singh In Shimmery Top And Loose Pants
Rakul Preet Singh was decked up in a cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline silver shimmering top. She tucked it into a high-waist dark-hued loose pants and completed her look with black boots. The diva upped her look with hoops, rings, and wrist watch. She highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look. Rakul Preet let loose her side-parted shoulder-length curled locks.
Zareen Khan In A Red Jumpsuit
Zareen Khan donned a full-length red-hued jumpsuit. Her outfit featured cinched waist, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with nude-hued sandals. She let loose her curled locks while the front bangs framed her face. Filled brows, soft blush, and red lip shade rounded out her look.
So, who according to you dressed the best? Let us know that in the comment section.