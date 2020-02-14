Rakul Preet Singh, Yami Gautam And Other Divas Make Fashionable Splash At Love Aaj Kal 2 Screening

Diana Penty In A Black Dress Diana Penty donned a half-sleeved black dress, which was accentuated by criss-cross detailed neckline. Her pretty knee-length dress was exaggerated by net fabric while the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes and let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam In A White Tee, Black Skirt, And Grey Blazer Yami Gautam made a stylish appearance at Love Aaj Kal 2 screening event. She wore a classic white tee and tucked it into a high-waist black mini skirt. The diva topped off her ensemble with an oversized grey-hued blazer. It was a full-sleeved open-front blazer, which featured checkered patterns. She completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels. The actress also carried a matching printed bag. Yami let loose her short tresses while the front bangs framed her face. Pointed brows, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade wrapped her look.

Sara Ali Khan In White Suit & Kartik Aaryan In Black Jacket With Denims Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made a stylish entry in a bullet. Sara looked elegant in a white ethnic suit. Her ensemble consisted of a net-sleeved flared white kurti, which was accentuated by striped patterns. She paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped a net dupatta around her arms. The actress completed her look with white juttis and upped her ethnic look with silver-toned jhumkis and bangles. Filled brows, kohled eyes, tiny black bindi, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Sara Ali Khan left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black graphic tee, which he paired with blue denim jeans. He layered his T-shirt with a black jacket and completed his look with stylish white shoes. Stubble beard and black-framed glasses rounded out his look.

Urvashi Rautela In An Olive-Green Dress Urvashi Rautela donned a sleeveless V-shaped neckline olive-green midi dress. Her body-hugging dress featured side slits while the brown belt added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with pointed black sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and blue nail paint. Urvashi let loose her long sleek tresses. Sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look.

Kriti Kharbanda In Checkered Separates Kriti Kharbanda opted for a white and green hued checkered separates. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless plunging neckline crop top. She teamed it up with matching high-waist flared pants and completed her look with white pointed sandals. The actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kriti left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Rakul Preet Singh In Shimmery Top And Loose Pants Rakul Preet Singh was decked up in a cut-sleeved V-shaped neckline silver shimmering top. She tucked it into a high-waist dark-hued loose pants and completed her look with black boots. The diva upped her look with hoops, rings, and wrist watch. She highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look. Rakul Preet let loose her side-parted shoulder-length curled locks.