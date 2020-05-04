Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urvashi Rautela, And Other B-Town Divas Sizzle In Their Gorgeous Red Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Red is the colour of fire and desire. And that's true as we have seen many Bollywood actresses burning the floors and raising temperature in their gorgeous red gowns. Be it a simple or a dramatic number, a red-hued gown holds the power to catch everyone's attention. Divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh have been spotted flaunting their wow-worthy red gowns at different events. So, let us take a close look at their gowns for some fashion inspiration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan In A One-Shoulder Gown For one of the episodes of her show What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a one-shoulder plain red satin gown. Her gown was accentuated by sharp pleats on bodice and high-low hemline while her cinched waist added structure to her attire. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she teamed her elegant gown with white-strapped matching heels and went jewellery-free. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, black eyeliner, blush pink eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink matte lip shade spruced up her look. Kareena Kapoor left her mid-parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose. Urvashi Rautela In A Dramatic Feather Gown At Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Urvashi Rautela walked the red carpet flaunting her voluminous red gown, which came from the label Albina Dyla. It was a strapless plunging-neckline gown that featured heavy feathers and sequin bodice. Styled by Sanchi Juneja, the long trail added dramatic quotient and she completed her look with a pair of heels from Christian Louboutin. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and bracelets from label Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery. Urvashi let loose her side-parted curly tresses and sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and red lip tint enhanced her look. Bhumi Pednekar In A Strapless Slit Gown For Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Bhumi Pednekar donned a strapless red gown by Gaby Charbachy, which was accentuated by feathers on bodice and ruffle detailing. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the thigh-high front added to the stylish and bold quotient. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels and upped her look with minimal jewellery. Bhumi pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-updo and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Rakul Preet Singh In A Ruffle Slit Gown For Vogue Beauty Awards 2019, Rakul Preet Singh wore a net-sleeved high-neck plunging-neckline dark-red hued gown, which came from the label Aadnevik. Her gown featured ruffled layers and thigh-high front slit that added dramatic quotient. The thin matching knit belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress completed her look with a pair of heels from Charles & Keith. She ditched accessories and instead elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nude lip shade. Rakul Preet pulled back her mid-parted curly tresses into a ponytail.

We loved all the red gowns of these divas and they absolutely sizzled in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh