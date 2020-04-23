Radhika Apte, Vidya Balan, And Bhumi Pednekar Slay It In Their Black Sarees, But Who Nailed It? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Black colour is one of the most loved colours as it not only enhances one's look but also boosts confidence. We all definitely have one or more black-hued outfits in our wardrobe and same goes forcelebrities. In fact, from western to ethnic, dresses to sarees, the celebs have flaunted multiple black outfits in their fashion wardrobe. Celebrities including Radika Apte, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar have been spotted in black sarees and have aced the black sarees look.So, let us take a close look at their black sarees and find who nailed it.

Radhika Apte In A Plain Black Saree Radhika Apte sported a plain black saree by Sunaina Khera at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception and looked elegant in it. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic style and teamed it with a sleeveless matching sequin blouse. The Andhadhun actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, chain neckpiece, and rings. She pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and wine red lip shade. Radhika also carried a white and black printed clutch that went well with her look. This saree of Radhika Apte's is what you can also opt for formal office meetings. Vidya Balan In A Black Saree With Shrug For an event, Vidya Balan donned a plain black saree from the label Ohaila Khan, which was accentuated by silver border. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a matching V-shaped neckline blouse. The Shakuntala Devi actress added a twist to her black saree look by layering it with a shrug. It was a quarter-sleeved long black shrug, which featured shimmering silver thread-work. Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of pretty earrings from the label Isharya and spruced up her look with filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Vidya Balan's saree and shrug is perfect for weddings. Bhumi Pednekar In A Shimmering Black Saree For one of the promotional rounds of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a black saree, which came from the label Silai. Her saree was accentuated by silver shimmering border and she draped it in a nivi style. Styled by Pranita Shetty, the Bala actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching sequin bralette and flaunted it stunningly. She upped her look with multiple silver-toned rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nude lip shade. The diva left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and curled the ends beautifully. Bhumi's saree is perfect for engagement functions or reception.

We really liked the black sarees of all three actresses. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Who Wore What When, Bhumi Pednekar