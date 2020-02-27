Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Radhika Apte, And Malaika Arora Have Gown Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Athiya Shetty to Malaika Arora, the Bollywood divas have gown goals for us. While some kept it light and flowy, the others kept it glamourous. If you are looking forward to attending a grand occasion, we have curated four amazing gown outfits for you. So, let's find out who wore what and which diva looked the best.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in her black gown, which she wore for a recent photoshoot. The black gown of hers was designed by Rutu Neeva and it was a one-shouldered number that featured a sash that extended like a cape. It was a figure-flattering number and Athiya looked very elegant in her gown. Styled by Saanchi Gilani, she accessorised her look with chic earrings. We couldn't say much about the makeup but her side-swept voluminous layered tresses absolutely won us.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Summer season is around the corner and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave us an interesting gown goal. Her long dress was by Etro and it was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. It was a panelled number with pockets and she paired it with a dotted blue jacket with bright yellow border. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised her look with gemstone neckpiece by Bvlgari. The studs upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Radhika Apte

For an event in Dubai, Radhika Apte was dressed in fiery red gown. Her attire was by Marmar Halim and she looked gorgeous in her attire that featured billowing sleeves. It was belted and that added structure to her flowy attire. Her ensemble was stunning and she notched up her look with pearl earrings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and subtle kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. The side-parted bun wrapped up her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever in her Evyatar Myor dress that was splashed in black hue. Styled by Maneka Haisinghani, it was a sleeveless black dress with a thigh-high slit and a floor-length cape. Malaika Arora paired her attire with matching black sandals and she upped her look with a dazzling ring and complementing bracelets. The makeup was enhanced by brownish-pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Let us know that.