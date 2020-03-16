Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In Her Lavender Draped Saree But Her Dainty Necklace Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it at grand events, promotional rounds, or casual outings, Rakul Preet Singh leaves no opportunity in making gorgeous fashion statements. She is always seen putting her best fashion foot forward at every event, which obviously gives us major goals. Her sartorial choices are always unique and that's the reason we eagerly wait to see her at everytime she steps out.

Recently, Rakul Preet attended the Zee Cine Awards 2020, where she made stunning statement in a lavender-hued saree. It was not just her saree that impressed us but her on-point jewellery game also stole our attention. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Rakul Preet Singh sported a lavender-hued plain saree by Shehla Khan. She draped her saree with high-waist and in a pant style. Her attire also featured a front slit, which added to the bold effect. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the De De Pyaar De actress paired her saree with a halter-neck matching blouse and looked phenomenal. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels from Steve Madden . Rakul's gorgeous jewellery upped her look. She opted for a three-layered dainty necklace from Goenka India, which had green-stone detailing while the matching rings came from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

Rakul Preet Singh sizzled in her lavender saree. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh