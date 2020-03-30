ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Urvashi Rautela Glams Up In A Stunning Red Sequin Gown And We Can’t Stop Adoring Her!

    By
    |

    Urvashi Rautela is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Bollywood industry. From her sizzling dance moves to her gorgeous looks in stunning handpicked outfits, the diva leaves no opportunity to catch everyone's attention. Recently, the Pagalpanti actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a beautiful red sequin gown, Urvashi just took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Urvashi Rautela sported a full-sleeved high-neck red-hued sequin gown. The Hate Story 4 actress flaunted her toned back as her shimmery bodycon gown featured backless design. She teamed her gown with a pair of silver stilettos. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and ring, and painted her nails with maroon hue.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and back. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade elevated her look. The Kaabil actress left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

    Urvashi Rautela literally stunned us with her gorgeous look in this beautiful gown. So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna And Yashika Aannand In Shimmery Red Embroidered Outfits, Who Looked More Gorgeous?

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More URVASHI RAUTELA News

    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue