Urvashi Rautela Glams Up In A Stunning Red Sequin Gown And We Can’t Stop Adoring Her! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Bollywood industry. From her sizzling dance moves to her gorgeous looks in stunning handpicked outfits, the diva leaves no opportunity to catch everyone's attention. Recently, the Pagalpanti actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a beautiful red sequin gown, Urvashi just took our heart away. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Urvashi Rautela sported a full-sleeved high-neck red-hued sequin gown. The Hate Story 4 actress flaunted her toned back as her shimmery bodycon gown featured backless design. She teamed her gown with a pair of silver stilettos. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and ring, and painted her nails with maroon hue.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and back. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade elevated her look. The Kaabil actress left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Urvashi Rautela literally stunned us with her gorgeous look in this beautiful gown. So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela

