Tamannaah Bhatia, Halle Berry, And Other Divas Nail Quarantine Pillow Challenge In The Coolest Way

    While people are tired of their quarantine life and do not have much to do for their entertainment, there are several challenges going on in social media, which has kept them busy. Out of all the challenges, the quarantine pillow challenge is what has took the internet by storm. As the title suggests, quarantine pillow challenge is a challenge where one has to transform a pillow into a mini dress (of course, supported with a belt). Not just social media users but celebrity divas also including Tamannaah Bhatia, Halle Berry, Payal Rajput, and Anne Hathaway took the challenge and flaunted their pillow dress in the coolest possible way. So, let us take a close look at their pillow dresses, which they aced like a piece of cake.

    Tamannaah Bhatia In A Grey Pillow Dress

    Tamannaah Bhatia had a great photoshoot as she took quarantine pillow challenge. She transformed her grey-hued pillow into a mini dress and supported it with a black leather belt. Her pillow featured subtle checkered patterns. The Baahubali actress paired her pillow dress with a pair of pointed toe red heels. Tamannaah sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark red lip shade spruced up her look. Tamannaah let loose her tresses as she posed in the lying position on the floor.

    The diva wrote, ‘I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge'.

    Halle Berry In A Midnight Blue Pillow Dress

    Halle Berry absolutely rocked her photoshoot as she took quarantine pillow challenge. She wore a midnight blue-hued pillow as a dress and supported it with a black knotted belt. The border of her belt featured silver beads and she paired it with pointed black heels. The X-Men actress looked super cool as she accessorised her look with a matching hat that featured checkered patterns while the transparent shades added stylish quotient. Sharp contouring marked by dark lip shade rounded out her look.

    Halle Berry captioned her picture as, ‘You already KNOW you couldn't keep me from the #PillowChallenge'.

    Payal Rajput In A Yellow Pillow Dress

    Payal Rajput is absolutely a pro when it comes to any outfit-related challenge. After acing the pillow challenge, she also rocked the newspaper-made outfit recently. Well, for the quarantine pillow challenge, she picked up her bright yellow-hued pillow and transformed it into a dress by supporting it with a thin white belt. The Venky Mama actress upped her look with a couple of different bangles and rings. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Payal let loose her shoulder-length highlighted tresses.

    The diva wrote, ‘Pillow ootd Quaranqueen & make it fashion Because I'm bored on the house & I'm in the house bored #pilowchallenge'.

    Anne Hathaway In A Blue Pillow Dress With Wings

    Anne Hathaway absolutely nailed the quarantine pillow challenge. She wore a blue pillow like a dress and supported it with a thin belt. The Hustle actress added two more pillow, which were white hued below her blue pillow while the light blue wings at her back gave beautiful effect to her look. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and notched up her look with sharp contouring marked by red lip shade. The white headphones and black reflectors added cool quotient.

    So, whose pillow dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia, Halle Berry, Payal Rajput, Anne Hathaway

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 15:15 [IST]
