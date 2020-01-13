Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Other Divas Stun Us With Their Fashion Game

Embed from Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez looked stunning at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards. She wore a beautiful and simple gown by Georges Hobeika for the award ceremony. It was a sleeveless number that was accentuated by satin fabric and featured embellished details on the neckline and the waist area. Her attire was figure-flattering and she carried a clutch with her. The diva accessorised her look with magnificent diamond danglers and bracelet. Her jewellery was from Harry Winston. The makeup was nude-toned with brownish-pink lip shade and the partly-tied blonde tresses upped her look.

Embed from Getty Images Kristen Bell Kristen Bell looked radiant at the award function and she won the #SeeHer award for pushing the boundaries and challenging the stereotypes in the entertainment industry. The actress didn't wear a gown but a lovely jumpsuit at the award function. It was a cape minty green-hued attire by Cong Tri. Her ensemble was sleeveless with metallic satiny details. The floor-sweeping cape added to the dramatic element. She accessorised her look with sleek statement danglers that were by Forevermark. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The sleek bob tresses completed her avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo exuded quirky avatar at the Critics' Choice Awards. She looked impressive in her Fendi gown that seemed inspired by renaissance art. It was a strapless number with puffed sleeves and her attire came alive with glass painting accents. It was a beautiful number, which was highlighted by black, red, and yellow hues. She carried a multi-hued clutch with her. The actress spruced up her look with a statement gold ring and danglers from David Webb. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The grey-hued hairdo rounded out her look.

Embed from Getty Images Emily Hampshire Emily Hampshire also looked gorgeous at the Critics' Choice Awards. She wore a dark blue dress by J.Mendel. The dress came from the Resort 20 collection and it was an old-fashioned number, which was enhanced by sheer accents and was layered. The attire featured a bow accent on the bodice and enhanced by dotted accents. Emily carried a smart navy blue clutch with her and the makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl with blue eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses wrapped up her avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Charlize Theron Charlize Theron looked drop-dead gorgeous in her edgy ensemble. The prolific actress looked amazing in her Celine gown that was striped and about grey and black metallic accents. Her attire featured a deep side-slit and she teamed it with a black blazer that upped her look. She paired her attire with black sandals that went well with her look. Charlize carried a box-styled purse with her and enhanced her look with exquisite jewellery that came from Messika Paris. Her jewellery consisted of a delicate neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. Her pixie cut completed her look.

Embed from Getty Images Greta Gerwig Greta Gerwig, who won the award for the Best Adapted Screenplay for the Little Women came dressed in a pantsuit. She looked stunning in her velvet navy blue attire that consisted of a full-sleeved blazer with brooches and matching pants. While her attire was dramatic and gender-fluid, her accessory game was light and minimal. She wore chic rings to enhance her look. However, her makeup was bold with bright red lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted blonde highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Saoirse Ronan Saoirse Ronan wore a dramatic floral number that was high-necked with flowy silhouette and ruffled layered accents. Her dress was panelled and featured intricate floral accents. The short puffed sleeves enhanced her attire and she too went for light jewellery that consisted of studs and diamond bracelets. She wore neon yellow nail paint,which was an unusual choice but her red lip shade and light eye makeup elevated her look. The side-swept blonde tresses wrapped up her look.

Embed from Getty Images Gwendoline Christie The Game of Thrones actress, Gwendoline Christie also graced the 25th Critics' Choice Awards. The actress looked smart in her suit and gave us minimal fashion goals. She wore a grey-hued blazer set that was contrasted by a silver lapel sash. It gave her blazer an asymmetrical edge and she teamed her attire with pointed pumps that matched with the hue of her sash. The makeup was impeccably done with pink lip shade and the blonde middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Embed from Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan wore a cute orange dress that was sleeveless and structured. Her dress featured a sharp bodice and the skirt was enhanced by light floral accents. It was a belted number, which added to the cuteness quotient. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress paired her dress with silver sandals. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones and light pink lip shade. The pink eye shadow upped her look and the impeccable middle-parted braided hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Anne Hathaway Anne Hathaway made a glittering entry at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020. She wore a sparkling attire that featured a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves. It was an iridescent number with sequinned accents and the actress paired it with complementing sandals. She carried a smart metallic clutch with her. The sleek danglers accentuated her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted highlighted tresses elevated her avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Lupita Nyong'O Lupita Nyong'O looked impressive and gave us a refreshing look. She wore a brown-hued gown by Michael Kors that was sleeveless. It was partly leather and partly matte number. Her attire also featured a sleek golden belt and as such her ensemble was a cross between structured and flowy. She carried a golden-toned clutch bag with her and accessorised her look with elaborate bangles. The danglers upped her look. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade but the real eye-catching element of her look was that high bun.

Embed from Getty Images Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale wore a sparkling number and hers was a sartorial delight. It was an overlapping one-shouldered gown with a metallic cape. Her attire was embellished with intricate accents and she accessorised her look with sleek and delicate danglers. We loved how Kate Beckinsale kept her jewellery game light and balanced the look. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted layered blonde tresses completed her glamourous avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Zendaya Zendaya also took a dramatic turn with her hot pink separates. She looked amazing in her attire that featured a halter and sleeveless cropped bodice and matching matte and flowy pyjamas. It was a gorgeous number and Zendaya seemed to go for a jewellery-free look. Her makeup balanced her look. It was marked by light pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with black-hued kohl. The long dreadlock tresses wrapped up her look.

Embed from Getty Images Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman looked perfect in her black Armani gown. Her attire was strapless and consisted of a matte structured bodice and embellished purple and black flared skirt. It was a sequinned skirt and she carried a black clutch purse with her. Nicole accessorised her look with an Omega watch and elegant rings. She also elevated her look with dainty floral studs. Her jewellery was from Harry Winston. The makeup was minimal with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The light blonde tresses completed her glam avatar.

Embed from Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the winner of the Best Comedy Series for Fleabag and she looked impressive in her black-hued lace and net gown. It was a corset gown that featured a sash and tulle accents. Her gown was slightly sheer and marked by a flared silhouette. The makeup was natural with pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted bun went well with her look and except for a few dainty rings, she kept her look jewellery-free.

Embed from Getty Images Laura Dern Laura Dern won the the Best Supporting Actress for the Marriage Story and she was dressed to impress in her orange sleeveless gown. It was an Emilia Wickstead attire that was plain-hued and elegant. We liked the fact that she didn't let the trends inspire her fashion choice and rather she kept it humble. The actress carried a textured mini blue-hued purse with her. She spruced her look with dazzling danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and light pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted blonde tresses completed her look.