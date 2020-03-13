Tamannaah Bhatia Gives Us Unique Fashion Goals With Her Gorgeous Sarees And Rocking Jackets Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pic Source- Instagram

If you ever need fashion inspiration, just open your Instagram and scroll through Tamannaah Bhatia's feed. From sarees and suits to gowns and dresses, the Baahubali actress has all kinds of outfits stored in her fashion wardrobe. However, according to us, the diva looks the best in sarees and her latest photoshoot proves that she can slay it in any style of drape.

Recently, Tamannaah turned cover star for Wedding Vows magazine's March issue and her photoshoot in sarees took the internet by storm. She paired her gorgeous sarees with different rocking jackets and she not only looked stunning but also gave unique fashion goals for wedding. So, let us take a close at her attire and decode it. She was styled by the celebrity stylist Sanjay Kumar Dohalia.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A Brown Jacket & Neutral-hued Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia donned a neutral-hued saree by Dolly J, which was accentuated by subtle white dotted patterns and also featured printed brown border. She paired her saree with a pulled-up sleeved buttoned brown shimmering jacket that came from the label Beg Borrow Steal studio. The actress ditched the earrings and instead accessorised her look with matching bangles from Isharya. Her makeup game was also strong. She sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled brows, exotic blue smokey eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Tamannaah let loose her side-parted curled locks.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A Silver Jacket & Baby Pink Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a plain baby pink saree by Reynu Taandon. She draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats and paired it with a halter-neck matching blouse. Her matching blouse was intricately embroidered and she teamed her ensemble with a silver sequin jacket from Beg Borrow Steal studio. Tamannaah went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with green or silver-hued nail paint. With the same exotic eye shadow and pink lip shade, the diva wrapped up her look and let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A Pink Jacket & Banarasi Silk Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a dark blue-hued banarasi silk saree from Trisvaraa, which was accentuated by hand-woven silver patterns. She tucked the pallu of her saree at the either side and paired it with a half-sleeved classic-collar chain-detailed shiny pink jacket from Beg Borrow Steal. The actress accessorised her look with multiple rings from the label Binny's World and pulled back her tresses into a bun. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, oodles of blue eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A White Printed Jacket & Peach Saree

Tamannaah Bhatia sported a peach-hued pure silk-organza saree by Trisvaraa, which was accentuated by hand-embroidered border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with matching sequin blouse. The diva flaunted a white crop jacket from Beg Borrow Steal that featured subtle floral prints. The dual choker neckpiece from Binny's World upped her look. Filled brows, oodles of eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Tamannaah pulled back her tresses into a bun.

So, what do you think about her sarees and jackets? Let us know that in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Five Best Fashion Moments Of Radhika Madan From The Promotional Rounds Of Angrezi Medium

READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION