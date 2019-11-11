Tamannaah Bhatia And Rasika Dugal’s Fashionable Outfits Will Turn Your Party Mode On Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Hope you had fun parties on the weekend! For women, the weekend parties are all about slaying it in style in their perfect fashionable outfits and turning heads. But where does that inspiration come from? Obviously, the fashionistas of Bollywood! Every time the divas step out in their stunning outfits, they give us major fashion goals.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was snapped with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike at Sunburn Party in Mumbai, where she was seen sporting a colourful co-ord set. On the other hand, Rasika Dugal made an appearance at the GQ India's 50 Most Influential Young Indians event in a dramatic dotted top and black skirt. The two looked ravishing in their eye-arresting outfits and gave us major party fashion goals.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A Colourful Co-ord Set

Tamannaah Bhatia looked full of life in her colourful co-ord set, which came from label Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika. Her co-ord set consisted of a half bubble-sleeved open-front crop jacket, which was splashed in beautiful multi-coloured prints. The actress layered her jacket over a black bralette from The Design Man label.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she teamed it up with high-waist slim fit matching bottoms. She completed her look with grey-hued sneakers by Michael Kors. Tamannaah accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops, which came from the luxury brand H&M. She further upped her look with layered chain neckpiece and rings. The actress tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and lip shade spruced up her look.

Rasika Dugal In A Dramatic Dotted Top And Black Skirt

Rasika Dugal looked a class apart in a high-neck loose net grey tucked-in top, which was accentuated by black dotted prints. Her stylish top featured puffy look near the shoulder and a circular flounce at the hem of its sleeves, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. Styled by Who Wore What When, she paired it with a black two-layered skirt. Her skirt featured sharp pleats.

The actress cinched her waist with a black corset belt, which added structure to her attire. Rasika's ensemble came from Dolly J Studio and she completed her look with pointed black heels from Charles & Keith's collection. The diva accessorised her look with multiple rings from Joolry. She painted her nails with light blue lacquer. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blue-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

We absolutely loved Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasika Dugal's outfits. Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.