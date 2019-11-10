Malaika Arora And Other Divas Beckon Us To Try Outfits With Dramatic Sleeves Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We all look up to our favourite Bollywood divas for fashion inspiration and try and ace their style sense too. But hey, look, we have spotted a new fashion trend, which will leave you speechless. So celebs including Malaika Arora, Urvashi Rautela, and many others have been flaunting extra dramatic-sleeved outfits, which has caught all our attention.

So, if you are looking for some stylish outfits, keep aside your usual boring sleeved dresses and take a look at these jaw-dropping dramatic-sleeved outfits of these B-town divas that will definitely make you stand out in the crowd.

Malaika Arora’s Wavy-Patterned Sleeved Blue Dress So, Malaika Arora donned a shimmering blue mini dress, which came from Annakiki label. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the full sleeves of her dress were exaggerated with bold wavy patterns, which added a dramatic effect to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of black Jimmy Choo boots. The actress ditched accessories and instead upped her look with light-hued nail paint. Like the outfit, her makeup was also dramatic. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering blue winged eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Malaika pulled back her tresses tightly into a neat ponytail. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ruffled-Sleeved Mini Dress Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia had our attention in a round-collar hand-painted multi-hued florals mini dress, which was accentuated by ruffled pleats on the hem, giving it a skirt look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the sleeves of her dress were exaggerated with extremely wavy ruffles and circlular flounce. Her dress was by Gauri & Nainika and it featured an eye-catching white fabric attached at her back, which made it look extra dramatic. The actress completed her look with pointed white-neon heels from Dune London. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and ring. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, purple-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Urvashi Rautela’s Over Dramatic-Ruffled Orange Dress Urvashi Rautela sported a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline bright orange dress. Her dress was accentuated by big over-dramatic ruffles on the shoulder. Not just on shoulder, her dress also featured layered ruffles on the hem. She accessorised her look with a pair of stone-studded drop earrings, wrist bands, gold-toned watch, and exaggerated rings. She painted her nails purple. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Heavy Puffed-Sleeved Gown For one of the episodes of Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a strapless sweetheart neck pastel pink wrapped gown by Yousef Al Jasmi. Since, her dress was strapless, it came with separate sleeves. The sleeves were heavily puffed and eye-catching. Styled by Mohit Rai, her body-hugging gown also had fishtail silhouette, a front slit, and a small trail, which elevated the dramatic effect. She completed her look with a pair of transparent stilettos by Truffle Collection India. She accessorised her look with a diamond and gold-toned snake choker by Bvlgari. Kareena pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, blush, and nudish-pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Pleated Puff-Sleeved Top For an event in Dubai, the fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a navy-blue high-neck chiffon tucked-in top. Her top was accentuated by loose puffed extended sleeve, which feartured sharp pleats. Her bodice also featured heavy pleats. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed it with an asymmetrical high-waist mid-length midnight blue skirt. She completed her look with a pair of matching boots. Sonam's attire came from Chloe. She also carried the brand's black bag. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and silver-toned neckpiece. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a braided hairdo. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Natasha Poonawalla’s Big Floral-Sleeved Ensemble Natasha Poonawalla sported a notch-lapel double-breasted one-buttoned blazer, which was accentuated by two side flap pockets. The satin fabric hot pink-hued sleeves of her ensemble featured big floral accents, which added a dramatic touch to her sophisticated attire. She paired it with black loose pants and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs. She painted her nails nude. The star pulled back her sleek tresses into a tight romantic bun. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

What do you think about their dramatic-sleeved outfits? Whose sleeves did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Malaika Arora, Tamannaah Bhatia, Natasha Poonawalla, Urvashi Rautela, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja