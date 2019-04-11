ENGLISH

    Wow! Rasika Dugal Has A Brand New Office Wear Idea For You

    By
    |
    Rasika Dugal Fashion

    Rasika Dugal has an individualistic fashion sense, well her latest attire was clearly a proof of that. She took a departure from trends and wore something refreshing. Her all yellow separates came from Payal Khandwala and she looked stunning as ever in her ensemble. Let's decode her attire and look of the day.

    So, Rasika wore a pair of separates, which consisted of an overlapping bodice and pants. Her collared top was sleeveless and short and she paired it with pants with flared ends. This was a stunning outfit, which promoted traditional handlooms and indigeneous textiles. Rasika paired her ensemble with pointed ivory pumps.

    Rasika Dugal Style

    The actress kept her accessories minimal and notched up her look with metallic earrings, which came from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas. The makeup was highlighted by a natural pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and smoky eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Rasika's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
