Rasika Dugal's Flowy Anarkali Is A Fashion Recipe For A Hot Summer Day Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

'Manto' and 'Mirzapur' actress, Rasika Dugal has quite a strong penchant for anarkalis. The actress is occasionally seen in anarkali outfits and recently too, at 'Sonchiriya' screening, Rasika was seen in the very attire. She looked beautiful and gave us humble dress goal. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Rasika wore a voluminous anarkali that was dipped in a shade of maroon. The anarkali featured a slit neckline and flowy sleeves. Her anarkali was enhanced by a breezy silhouette and was contrasted by a striped border. Rasika paired her flared outfit with shiny juttis, which colour-blocked her ensemble.

The actress spruced up her look with a chic ring and sleek earrings. The makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade, smoky kohl, and a small bindi. The subtly accentuated cheekbones enhanced her look and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Rasika Dugal's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.