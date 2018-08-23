Manto Actress Rasika Dugal’s Humble Silk Sari At LFW 2018 Reminded Us Of Our Traditional Past

Manto actress, Rasika Dugal walked down the ramp for the label Vriksh by Gunjan Jain on the second day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. For a change, we witnessed a departure from the contemporary fashion and the designer's collection reminded us of our traditional past and the long-forgotten fabrics.

Rasika's sari took us down memory lane and we were absolutely dazzled by the earthy hues, which accentuated her sari. Her sari was mainly highlighted by golden and indigo hues. Her full-sleeved blouse was dipped in the dark shade, whilst her sari was splashed in a muted golden shade that had its own characteristic gleam. The colours represented sophistication and proved that India is not only about vibrant hues.

Her golden sari also had partial indigo touches, which contrasted the golden colour and gave it a dramatic touch. The designer incorporated khadi texture on soft tussar silk fabric of her sari- the fabric, which gave her sari a crisp and starched feel. Ikat technique and the red border also added to the overall elegant effect.

Rasika's middle-parted hairdo and natural makeup notched up her look and we hope to see the charming actress more often at the fashion shows too.