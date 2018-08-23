Dia Mirza's Breezy Dress And Impeccable Hairdo At LFW 2018 Is An Absolutely Delightful Combination

The day two of Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 is focussed towards promoting sustainable fashion. There was a special event organised at the venue, which was centered around driving a circular economy for a more sustainable fashion future. The event had industry leaders such as Jaspreet Chandok, VK Saxena, Atul Bagai, and Anita Dongre sharing their views on the issue burning the fashion and allied industry. Film actress, Dia Mirza also took a part in the event and articulated her thoughts too.

For the special occasion, she wore a dress, which came from the label Grassroot by Anita Dongre. Her dress was breezy and highlighted the textile heritage of the country. It was a simple sleeveless dress, which we felt was also a befitting resort wear. The outfit was flowy and enhanced by asymmetrical hemline- it was at once a comfortable wear.

Dia's attire featured a deep neckline and was accentuated by indigo-hued checks. It also had a belt, which actually gave the structure to the bodice area. The remaining portion of her outfit also had a few translucent details.

The 'Sanju' actress also paired her dress with shiny silver-hued sandals, which went perfectly well with her attire. Her makeup was light and marked by soft kohl and baby pink lip shade, but her middle-parted impeccable pigtail was something unique and gave us a refreshing idea.

We are completely blown away by Dia Mirza's look of the day. How about you?