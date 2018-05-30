Dia Mirza Wore The Dreamiest Dress Ever

What we love about Dia Mirza the most is that she doesn't need anybody's validation. The gorgeous diva wouldn't try experimental outfits just to grab the limelight or be swayed by the peer pressure of always donning something, which is in vogue. On the contrary, she stays rooted to her individualistic style sense and always manages to look so pretty.

So, when she arrived for 'Sanju' trailer, she was as usual looking her best. The actress sported a very pretty floral dress and was a vision to behold. She kept it simple and yes we were drooling all over because she looked just amazing. We actually feel like wearing her beautiful orange-hued dress. It was the perfect summer dress and oh-so cheerful.

Dia's orange dress was enhanced by small white dots, which gave the outfit a wee bit of retro look. Her round-neck attire had a slight tube-top bodice and a flared skirt that was marked by a slit in the middle. Interesting!

Also, the dress was stitched so wonderfully that it highlighted her lithe frame. While her dress was pretty understated, her sandals were hugely dramatic. We loved that Dia didn't wear the typical delicate sandals but instead sported bold footwear with a tinge of bondage-style effect.

As for the jewellery, the drop-dead stunning diva just wore sleek danglers and, well, it went well with the attire. Her makeup was fresh and her lip shade was so 'wow'.

We are taking cues from Dia Mirza on how to slay the spring dress look, are you too doing that?