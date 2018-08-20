Dia Mirza Surprises In A Spectacular Gown Made From Industrial Waste

Dia Mirza smouldered in a stunning gown recently and had all our attention. She wore it for Ravishing Design Awards, which took place in New Delhi, and for sure, looked ravishing in it. Her gown was designed by Amit Aggarwal and her ensemble particularly impressed us as it was crafted from recycled products.

Kudos to the ace designer for incorporating sustainable materials into the outfit and to Dia Mirza for promoting responsible fashion. Speaking of the gown, it was highlighted by metallic touches and accentuated by an icy glow. The gown was made using industrial waste and it featured a polymer moulded bustier.

The bodice was enhanced by a crossed sash and the bustier was embellished with bugle beads - a popular kind of embellishment done with cut glasses. Her gown was plain-hued, floor-length, and very contemporary. It was a spectacular gown and effectively hugged her slender frame. Well, her attire was definitely sculptural and if you look at it closely, it did have a very slight pallu-like effect towards the waist.

Dia's sandals were partially visible and she seemed to have sported a glittery silver number. Her jewellery complemented her gown perfectly. Dia wore layered danglers and an intricately done bracelet.

She kept her hair middle-parted and back combed it, in order to give her look an impeccable touch. Dia opted for a light pink lip shade and her eyes were marked by a dab of mascara and glittery sky blue-hued eye shadow.

Dia Mirza looked like a million dollars and we admire her for giving us sustainable wear goals.