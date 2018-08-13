Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Dia Mirza Donned The Monsoon-Perfect Earthy Dress. So Should You!

By
Dia Mirza fashion

The gorgeous 'Sanju' actress, Dia Mirza loves to play with pastel shades. We love her dress sense and she is one of the actresses, who gives us the most wearable style goals. So, the style queen with elegant taste, just made our Monday merrier by wearing this beautiful dress.

Casually posed against a lush background, Dia looked radiant in her quarter-sleeved dress that celebrated Indian textile heritage. It was dipped in an earthy shade of indigo and made for a perfect rainy day dress. It was a high-neck dress and seemed every bit structured.

Reminiscent of the 50s fashion, it featured a very ethnic jacket-like bodice and a pleated skirt. There was something so soothing about her dress, which was accentuated by meticulously placed red-coloured nature-inspired motifs. The patterns, at once, notched up her attire and she paired her outfit with stunning footwear.

Dia Mirza style

Yes, her sandals by Aprajita Toor were also worth noticing as they colour-blocked her outfit. Her sandals were simple and dipped in a shade of pink. They were adorned with intricate patterns and made a strong case for traditional fashion in India.

Dia kept her look jewellery-free but her makeup was done to perfection. Her makeup was dewy with subtle pink highlighted cheeks and smoky eyes. Her styling by Theia Tekchandaney was just awesome and she rounded off her look with side-swept wavy tresses.

Well, Dia Mirza wowed us again with her style and we hope she continues to do so this week.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood dia mirza
    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue