When Sari Meets Power Suit, Sushmita Sen's LFW 2018 Attire Is A Refreshing Fusion Wear

Sushmita Sen LFW 2018

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen had all our attention at Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018. The gorgeous actress was the showstopper for the designer Sunitha Shanker- a Delhi-based designer, who largely promotes handlooms and is known for blending traditional roots with modern designing sensibilities.

The designer collaborated with the 94-year-old RmKV Silks this year to present a collection that flirted with Kanjeevaram silk. Her collection was highlighted by contemporary designs and was as such made for the younger generation, who believe in going beyond the norms set up by the society.

Sushmita Sen lakme fashion week

Sushmita's showstopper attire was clearly refreshing and relevant to the modern times. Her attire was a celebration of India's rich and vibrant textile heritage, but it was also an example of evolving fashion scene. Her outfit of the day also seemed wearable and comfortable. With this ensemble of hers, Sushmita gave us a brand new festive wear goal.

Her fusion attire was a melange of iridescent hues and was crafted to perfection. It was a power dressing done to a whole new level-when sari-meets-power suits. So, she wore a sleeveless red-coloured blouse, which was deep-necked and covered her midriff, and she paired it with complementing pants.

Sushmita Sen showstopper

Now came an interesting sari twist! So, the multi-coloured silk sari was tucked inside the faux belt of her blouse and so it partially cloaked her pants and took a pleated form. Also, Sushmita allowed her remaining stunning pink sari to fall gently behind her back and it seemed like a cape. She held the sari-cape gently and sashayed down the ramp like a true diva.

To us, Sushmita's outfit seemed like a comfortable traditional-meets-western attire and it is something we want to try right away. How about you?

Sushmita Sen traditional looks
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
