Sushmita Sen Is The Ultimate Beauty In Black In These Two Attires

Sushmita Sen seemed to be doing two things very well- spending quality time with her daughters and wearing the colour 'black'. The gorgeous diva looked class apart in her black traditional attires and well, we were speechless.

A fashion icon and inspiration to many women, Sushmita, wore contrasting black outfits on two different occasions. She kept it simple, believable, and yet she looked like million dollars. Well, we also can't recall any moment when Sushmita didn't look stunning.

The actress was in Chicago with her family to attend the wedding of her close friends. And in her first black ensemble look, she looked ethereal in a traditional wear that was accentuated by intricately done golden borders. She only accessorised her divine avatar with minimal jewellery and well, her middle-parted loose hair were spot-on. She seemed to be totally relaxing in her first pic.

In the second look, she looked just fabulous in a black sari and we were absolutely drooling all over. Sush, donned a a sleeveless and slightly off-shoulder blouse and draped it with a simple black sari with sheer pallu and subtle embellishments. Her makeup was just perfect and her neatly made bun went very well with the ensemble. Again, she sensibly didn't sport a lot of jewellery and allowed her outfit to speak volumes.

We are bowled over by Sushmita Sen in both the looks. But you tell us that which black attire of hers wooed you more?