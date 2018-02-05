LFW' 18: Sushmita Sen's Showstopper Avatar Resembling Anushka Sharma's Bridal Look

Sushmita Sen at Lakme Fashion Week looks like Queen in off-white lehenga; Watch Video | Boldsky

Sushmita Sen became the prettiest bridal showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018. The ever-gorgeous actress' ramp look could be anyone's treat for their eyes.

While people could not shove their eyes off her graceful look as she walked the ramp for the House Of Kotwara, we found a distinct similarity with Anushka Sharma's wedding look.

Sush wore a pastel grey lehenga choli, which had detailed embroidery done on its body along with the minute buti works on the churni. She matched the attire with matching jewellery including a sheesh-phool, nath and a gorgeous choker. She had accessories on her hands too.

The look might not be completely similar but had quite a resemblance to Anushka's bridal look. She too was wearing a pastel lehenga, her being pink with jewellery much similar to Sush's ramp look.

Including the vivid similarity, Sush did not fail to amaze us less than ever. She looked ethereal!