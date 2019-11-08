ENGLISH

    Jacqueline Fernandes & Tamannaah Bhatia's Hairstyle Takes Us Back To The Stunning Retro Era

    By

    Playing with hairstyles is not as fun as make-up for most people(until you are someone who is really into hairstyles). And so, most of us need hairstyles in our collection that are quick, refreshes our look and can be done by an amateur with ease. And if you are also looking for such hairstyles, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia have a couple of great ideas for you that will quintessentially take you back to the stunning retro era.

    Recently, designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a picture of Jacqueline in a beautiful yellow sequence saree, her hair styled impeccably in a side pouffe wave had all our attention and gave us a major retro throwback moment. The rest of her tied in a high ponytail at the back added a refreshing touch to the look and made up for a great hairstyle to wear with a saree. The subtle and rosy make-up added to the retro vibe of the entire look.

    The Signature sequins saree .. #manishmalhotralabel #stunning on the very gorgeous @jacquelinef143 #saree #love #manishmalhotraworld #jacquelinefernandez #styling @chandiniw @mmalhotraworld

    Tamannaah Bhatia also took a retro route in her latest Instagram post and showed us the mettle of a thick vintage wavy hairdo. The gorgeous actress wore a stunning blue dress by the designer Amit Aggarwal. Her make-up was monochromatic, nude and seemed to seamlessly mesh with the whole look and that made her hairstyle the star of the look. Her hairstylist, Tina Mukharjee styled her hair in thick loose curls with the curly pouf falling on one side of her forehead giving the retro touch to the look.

    Wearing - @amitaggarwalofficial @elevate_promotions Earrings- @minerali_store Styled By - @sukritigrover Hair - @tinamukharjee Makeup - @sonamdoesmakeup Photo Credit - @tushar.b.official

    Both of these looks show that maybe reaching out to the vintage era every once in a while for inspiration is not a bad idea after all. Retro hairstyles are one of the few ones that always find their way back to us and we suggest you give them a good chance to see their full impact on the entire look.

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
