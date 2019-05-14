Rasika Dugal's Yellow And Black Sari Can Simply Elevate Your Traditional Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

'Manto' actress Rasika Dugal gave us classic colour-blocking goals with her sari. She wore a Raw Mango number for the event and stunned us with her individualistic fashion sense. The actress looked a class apart and we thought her ensemble was perfect for festive occasions or formal events. It was an understated sari and her styling was impressively done too.

Rasika wore a bright yellow sari, which was Nivi-draped and accentuated by metallic accents. Her sari was plain-hued except for the golden-toned border and striking black piping. She looked graceful as ever and contrasted her sari with a round-necked black blouse, which was sleeveless. Rasika looked effortlessly amazing and had all our attention.

The seasoned actress accessorised her look with oxidised statement earrings, which were designed by Sangeeta Boochra and came from Minerali store. The makeup was nude-toned with softly highlighted cheekbones, muted-toned lip shade, and smoky kohl. The small bindi spruced up her look. The middle-parted bun elevated her style quotient. So, what do you think about Rasika's attire and avatar? Let us know that in the comment section.