From Deepika Padukone To Tamannaah Bhatia, These Divas Gave Us Sari Goals For Various Occasions
This week, a number of Bollywood divas impressed us with their sari fashion. They gave us oodles of sari goals and beckoned us to go sari-shopping. While some kept it classy and simple, the others played with vibrant hues and patterns. However, the significant point is that they gave us sari ideas for all situations from partying to casually strolling. From Deepika Padukone to Tamannaah Bhatia, this is how B-town divas impressed and inspired us with their saris.
Deepika Padukone's Sari For Weddings
So, if you are planning on attending a wedding, Deepika Padukone's sari is perfect. The Chhapaak actress wore this absolutely dreamy ivory sari for Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations. She looked graceful as ever and her sari was by none other than Sabyasachi. It was an all-white lightweight sari that came alive with subtle embellishments. Her sari was accentuated by floral accents and the matching sleeveless blouse was beautifully sequinned. Deepika notched up her look with kundan diamond earrings, which went well with her attire. As for the makeup, she wore a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable side-parted bun completed her classy look.
Bipasha Basu Grover's Sari For Formal Meetings
Bipasha Basu wore this vibrant Raw Mango sari recently and she looked beyond beautiful. Her sari seemed ideal for formal meetings and light functions. It was a Raw Mango silk sari that came alive with myriad hues including orange, pink, and yellow. Her sari was simple and highlighted by striped patterns. She paired her sari with an orange half-sleeved blouse, which went well with her sari. Bipasha's jewellery game was strong too and she accessorised her look with a gold set that was by Satyani Fine Jewels. Her makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade, winged kohl eyeliner, and a green bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.
Richa Chadha's Sari For Vacations
Thinking of what to pack for holidays? This sari of Richa Chadha's is perfect for you. Her sari came from Prints by Radhika and it was a beautiful sari with pink lotus and black and white floral patterns. It was an impeccably-draped number and Richa totally gave us holiday vibes with this sari. She wore it for Javed Akhtar's birthday party and teamed her sari with a black blouse. Richa also carried a velvet potli bag with her. She wore statement earrings, which came from Radhika Agarwal Studio. The makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The black bindi spruced up her avatar. The side-parted bob hairdo completed her look.
Bhumi Pednekar's Sari For Cocktail Nights
Bhumi Pednekar looked impressive in her green sari, which she wore recently. Her sari was by Manish Malhotra and it was an embellished sari. Her sari was accentuated by intricate silver sequins. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless silver embellished blouse that went well with her green sari. Bhumi Pednekar's sari made for an impressive cocktail night wear. She kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The highlighted short tresses rounded out her avatar.
Vidya Balan's Sari For Office
Want to wear a sari to the office? Vidya Balan's sari is ideal for you. The actress wore this sari for the Amazon event and looked smart. Her sari was designed by Saksham & Neharicka and it was an impressive sari. With her sari, she also gave us colour-blocking goals. The sari was floral-patterned with maroon as the dominant shade and she contrasted her sari with a purple blouse. Her jewellery game was interesting too and perfect for office. She wore butterfly studs that came from the label, Roma, and also accessorised her look with rehwa rings from Rehwa Society. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-parted ponytail completed her look.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Sari For Red Carpet Events
Tamannaah Bhatia gave us a surreal sari goal and her sari seemed perfect for red carpet events. It was a dark green sari by Amit Aggarwal and her sari came alive with yellow and purple beaded accents and checkered patterns. It was a futurisitic number and something which could make many heads turn. Her jewellery was on-point too. We loved her green-stone waves-like neckpiece, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, purple eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The highlighted middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.
So, whose sari game you found the strongest? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photos Credit: Bipasha Basu Grover- Bipasha Basu's Instagram/Richa Chadha- Chandrahas Prabhu/ Bhumi Pednekar- Mayur Butwani/ Vidya Balan- Dabboo Ratnani/Tamannaah Bhatia- Ajay Kadam