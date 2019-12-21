On Tamannaah Bhatia's Birthday, A Look At Her Versatile Fashion Sense Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 21 December 1989, Tamil, Telugu, and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has not only impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess in different language films but also with her versatile fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find a number of photoshoots of the actress, where she has flaunted ethnic as well as western designer outfits.

As the beautiful lady turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her recent outfits, which have wowed us. The actress was styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover on all the occasions. On her birthday, here are some of her best latest outfits.

Tamannaah Bhatia In A Silver Sheath Dress Tamannaah Bhatia donned a one-shouldered silver sequin sheath dress by Nikhil Thampi. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by a side slit. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black stilettos from Casadei label. The Baahubali actress upped her look with rings and shiny nail paint. Tamannaah pulled back her sleek tresses into a high bun, which went well with her look. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. Tamannaah Bhatia In A Twisted Blue Sari Tamannaah Bhatia stunned us with her twisted blue sari that was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her strappy sweetheart neckline floor-length ensemble was accentuated by hand-embroidered ruffle pallu, which featured single pleat. She draped it over her shoulder and let the remaining net fall on the floor like a trail that added to the dramatic quotient. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress upped her look with matching drop earrings and a ring from Minerali store. She painted her nails in nude tone. Tamannaah let loose her side-parted curled locks and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Tamannaah Bhatia In A Ruffle-Sleeved Mini Dress Tamannaah Bhatia stunned us with a round-collar hand-painted multi-hued florals mini dress by Gauri & Nainika. Her pretty dress was accentuated by ruffled pleats on the hem, giving it a skirt look. What added dramatic quotient were her sleeves, which were exaggerated with extremely wavy ruffles, followed by circular flounce. Her dress also featured a white fabric that was attached at the back. The K.G.F actress completed her look with pointed white-neon heels from Dune London. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned hoops and ring. The diva pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, purple-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Tamannaah Bhatia In A Fuchsia Pink Silk Sari Tamannaah Bhatia looked extremely beautiful in a fuchsia pink silk sari, which came from Raw Mango. Her pretty sari was beautifully embellished with golden embroidered patterns and intricately-done border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching plain blouse. The Entertainment actress upped her look with gold-toned chandelier earrings and heavy choker neckpiece from Malabar Gold and Diamonds. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a mogra. A tiny pink bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. Tamannaah Bhatia In A Fuchsia Pink Ethnic Ensemble Tamannaah Bhatia looked elegant in a lovely fuchsia pink ethnic ensemble from the label Faabiiana. Her ensemble consisted of a three-fourth-sleeved round-collar short kurti, which was accentuated by white floral patterns and intricate embroidery at hemline and neckline. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her kurti also featured side slits and she teamed it with floor-length matching skirt, which was enhanced by big white floral accents on the border. The Himmatwala actress completed her look with matching dupatta and accessorised her look with silver-gold toned chandbaalis from Minerali store. Tamannaah tied her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun and adorned it with red flowers. Softly contouring marked by kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The tiny red bindi created by lip tint was on-point and went well with her look.

We absolutely loved Tamannaah Bhatia's sartorial choices. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia!

Pic Credits: Tamannaah Bhatia