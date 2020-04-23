Just In
- 9 min ago COVID-19: Why Is Binge-Eating Disorder A Health Threat During The Lockdown?
-
- 28 min ago Do You Need To Wear Sunscreen While You Are At Home?
- 2 hrs ago Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19: What You Need To Know About Dialysis At This Time
Don't Miss
- News Cooperation between Centre, states key to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh
- Automobiles Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa By Selling More Units In FY20
- Movies Acharya: Makers To Resume Shooting Post Lockdown Without Kajal Aggarwal?
- Technology Apple Mail App For iPhone Plagued With Security Flaw: Report
- Sports Women's Euro 2021 moved to 2022 to avoid clash with rearranged men's tournament
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
- Finance This Year Submit Form 15G/15H To Avoid TDS On Dividends Earned
- Education Why Civil Services Day Is Celebrated On April 21?
Venky Mama Actress Payal Rajput Makes Our Jaws Drop With Her Newspaper-Made Dress
South Indian actress Payal Rajput is that actress who knows how to win her fans with her sartorial choices. During these lockdown days, she has been coming with different and unique posts to treat her fans. It was just a few days ago, when the diva took the pillow challenge and styled a yellow-hued pillow like an outfit. And now, lately Payal posted another series of pictures, where she is seen pulling off the newspaper-made outfit with perfection. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.
So, Payal Rajput created an outfit out of newspaper and flaunted it in the most stunning way. Styled by Saurabhh Dhingra, her outfit consisted of a hand-made fan-shaped top and A-shaped mini skirt. The Venky Mama actress completed her look with a golden buckle black-strapped thin belt, which added stylish quotient. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet and ring.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Payal slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The RX Karthik actress left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose.
We really liked how Payal Rajput made an outfit with just a newspaper and the way she pulled it off with confidence, it's not everyone's cup of tea. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Payal Rajput