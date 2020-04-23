Venky Mama Actress Payal Rajput Makes Our Jaws Drop With Her Newspaper-Made Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South Indian actress Payal Rajput is that actress who knows how to win her fans with her sartorial choices. During these lockdown days, she has been coming with different and unique posts to treat her fans. It was just a few days ago, when the diva took the pillow challenge and styled a yellow-hued pillow like an outfit. And now, lately Payal posted another series of pictures, where she is seen pulling off the newspaper-made outfit with perfection. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Payal Rajput created an outfit out of newspaper and flaunted it in the most stunning way. Styled by Saurabhh Dhingra, her outfit consisted of a hand-made fan-shaped top and A-shaped mini skirt. The Venky Mama actress completed her look with a golden buckle black-strapped thin belt, which added stylish quotient. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned bracelet and ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Payal slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The RX Karthik actress left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose.

We really liked how Payal Rajput made an outfit with just a newspaper and the way she pulled it off with confidence, it's not everyone's cup of tea. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Payal Rajput