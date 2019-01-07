From Lady Gaga To Keira Knightley: Who Wore What At Golden Globes 2019

The Golden Globes 2019 was a fashionable affair with big names from the Hollywood industry gracing the occasion. From Lady Gaga to Keira Knightley, the actresses attended the ceremony in stunning outfits. A few divas definitely looked a class apart and elegant. They gave us brand new fashion trends, which we might see in the upcoming award functions too. Let us find out who wore what at the Golden Globes 2019.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga won the Best Original Song Award at the Golden Globes 2019. She won it for the song, 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born'. She opted for a voluminous blue gown for the awards ceremony and was one of the best dressed. She wore a spectacular Valentino gown that was dipped in a blue shade and featured much exaggerated bouffant sleeves. The ruffled train of her off-shouldered attire was several feet long, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. Lady Gaga accessorised her look with a sleek delicate diamond necklace and complementing studs. Her makeup was nude-toned but highlighted by smoky and winged kohl. However, it was her blue-hued bun that notched up her look to a great extent and gave us a refreshing fashion idea.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts made a statement at The Golden Globe Awards 2019 by wearing pants. She wore a Stella McCartney number, which was a cross between pants and a gown. With this attire of hers, we are pretty sure she is going to set trends for the upcoming award season. The prolific actress wore a one-shouldered nude blouse that cascaded like a dress and paired it with straight-fit pants. Her attire was nude-toned and contrasted by black colour. Julia's makeup was notched up by a light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses went well with her look. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued strappy heels and the delicate danglers completed her look.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek kept it simple at this year's Golden Globes. She wore a structured number by Narciso Rodriguez. It was a structured and a sleeveless gown accentuated by maroon shade and nuanced details. Her deep-necked number featured a bustier bodice, which helped enhance her slender frame. She wore light jewellery, which included a chic black bracelet and sleek danglers. She painted her nails black too. While we loved her attire, we were a bit disappointed with the makeup part. We didn't like the maroon lip shade and even more than that it was her middle-parted messy hairdo, which ruined her look.

Lupita Nyong'o

We thought Lupita Nyong'o was dressed to perfection at the Golden Globes. She kept the glamour and glitz alive by sporting a Calvin Klein gown that was enhanced by a dark blue shade and accentuated by intricate white embellishments. Her off-shouldered attire featured a tube-top bodice and the accessorises included elaborate diamond danglers and a bangle. She looked radiant and without trying too hard. The Oscar winner spruced up her look with a nude-toned lip shade and the curly hairdo rounded out her look.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron looked effortlessly elegant at the Golden Globes. She played with contrasts and gave us one of the classiest looks at the event, which is about honouring the best from Film and TV industry. She wore a Dior gown for the occasion. Her gown featured a bow-shaped halter neck with a slit neckline. It featured a sleeveless black-hued bodice and a white-hued structured skirt that was enhanced by a metallic accent. Her diamond jewellery pieces were elaborate and were from Bvlgari. She even wore an emerald ring. The makeup was dewy with a glossy pink lip shade and light kohl. The sleek side-parted hairdo was tucked behind her ears and added to her look.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry's attire was dressed in a Zuhair Murad's burgundy gown, which was enhanced by a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Her attire of the night was beautifully panelled and featured a thigh-high side slit. The sheath dress of hers was also elevated by cinched ruffled accents towards the waist. The seasoned actress wore strappy black heels and teamed her look with a chic ring and geometrically-patterned earrings. The nude-toned makeup complemented her look and the side-swept hairdo completed her sexy avatar.

Emily Blunt

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress Emily Blunt wore a dramatic and unusual number. She took a risk but pulled off her attire confidently. The actress wore an Alexander McQueen dress that was high-necked, sleeveless, and unapologetically asymmetrical. Her grey-hued number was elaborated by myriad motifs, which were pretty intriguing. The actress allowed her dress do the talking by wearing light jewellery, which included subtle studs and rings. She carried a statement clutch with her. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted fringe bun accentuated her avatar.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas won the Golden Globes for the Best Actor in Television Series, Musical or Comedy and his gorgeous wife and seasoned actress Catherine Zeta-Jones also graced the award ceremony. She was a vision to behold in her emerald green Elie Saab number that was dramatic and tailored to perfection. Her attire was one-shouldered and highlighted by origami accents. It featured a cinched waist, a thigh-high slit, and a long train. The actress wore soft golden pencil heels and dazzling studs. Her makeup was towards the dewy side and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway added a leopard-printed number to her award function dresses. She wore an Elie Saab gown that was structured and voluminous. The bodice of her gown was detailed with a plunging neckline and featured shiny black metallic accents, which were contrasted by a whiff of leopard print. The lower part of the dress was completely adorned with leopard prints and accentuated by a deep front slit. She wore complementing embellished heels to spruce up her avatar and the shiny earrings also went well with her look. Anne's makeup was a little bold and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift left us speechless with her black Versace gown, as she made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes 2019. She looked elegant in her off-shouldered gown that was pretty sheer and enhanced by net detailing. Her sheath dress was also quite dramatic and marked by a deep side slit. She teamed her look with matching black pencil heels and accessorised her look with just statement danglers. Her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and a winged eyeliner. She rounded out her look with a side-swept bun that notched up her bold avatar.

Nicole Kidman

The very gorgeous Nicole Kidman went for a Gothic look for this year's Golden Globes. She looked classy and graceful in her oxblood gown by Michael Kors. Her attire was full-sleeved, high-necked, and accentuated by shiny liquid matte touch. It was a structured dress that hugged her slender frame and she paired her ensemble with pointed black sandals. Nicole accessorised her look with subtle earrings and a dazzling bracelet. Her makeup was marked by a shiny red lip shade and the blonde bun was adorned with a black bow, which we thought was an interesting dimension she gave to her look. Her Gothic look also got a disco ball touch as she carried a disco ball-inspired purse with her.

Constance Wu

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu surprised us in a very 50s gown, which was by Vera Wang. The actress wore a nude-toned gown that featured a corset bodice and it was contrasted by a flared tulle skirt. Her attire was highlighted by metallic accents and colour-blocked by a long burnt orange sash, which was tied to her waist. She spruced up her look with an intricately done choker and complementing earrings. Her makeup was nude-toned and the side-parted fringe bun completed her look.

Rachel Brosnahan

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan looked marvelous at the Golden Globes 2019. She won an award for her performance and was a vision come true in her blazing yellow gown by Prada. She wore a humble number that was sleeveless and enhanced by a subtle overlapping detail on the bodice. The bottom portion of her dress was flared and lightly pleated. Her gown featured an asymmetrical hem and she accessorised her look with beautiful bracelets. The delicate studs also notched up her look and the makeup was highlighted by a soft maroon lip shade. The side-parted impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Keira Knightley

The prolific actress Keira Knightley looked fresh out of a fairytale in her Valentino gown, which was enhanced by structured and sharp details. It was a gown that brought alive the spirit of winters. Keira's gown was off-shouldered and delightfully figure-hugging with an embellished bow-like accent, which elevated her attire. The diva carried a white-hued purse with her and accessorised her look with dazzling earrings and an elaborate bracelet. Her makeup was highlighted by a maroon lip shade and the dreamy bun notched up her avatar.

So, whose attire did you find the best and who disappointed you? Let us know that in the comment section.