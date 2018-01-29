60th Grammy Awards: A Rosy Bunch Of Celebs Standing Up For 'Times Up'

The 60th Grammy Awards 2018 too followed the Times Up theme to encourage women empowerment. At the award function, ace singers had gathered to take a part in the event, celebrating music with style and glamour.
Most of the celebrities joined hands together for 'Times Up' as a support for women's equality and freedom from sexual harassment. As a part of the theme, the nominees and the performers wore roses as a part of their style books and the others carried a white rose with their stunning avatars.
We are listing down the best-dressed vocalists to celebrate the movement at the prestigious GrammyAwards event.
Kesha
Kesha is always recognized as one of the most style-experimental music artists of Hollywood and the singer performed at the award function, carrying a sassy outfit. She was wearing an entirely white outfit, including a top, trousers and a floral embroidered jacket. The jacket had colourful rose embroidery done on its body and sleeves.
Lady Gaga
Another sizzling style sensation who is known for redefining fashion, Lady Gaga was also present at the event. She too was supporting the Times Up cause with her style book. As a part of her OOTD, she was wearing a super-elegant gown from Armani Prive, which had a lacy top and a long trail.
She had tucked in a pair of white roses on her gown and completed the look with black dangling earrings and smokey eyes.
Pink
The beautiful singing sensation knows to maintain her style statement from its tip to the bottom. At the event too, Pink stood in solidarity with Times Up, wearing a pink and blue frill gown while tucking in a white rose to her bosom. The gown included the magical collection of vibrant colours, including fuchsia, electric blue and jet black, dyed on marabou feathers.
Joy Villa
Joy Villa is known for trying out exceptional style statements each year at the Grammys and this year too, supporting the theme cause, she tried something different. She was donning a white Pronovias gown from The Bridal Garden NYC, which she made prettier by painting a baby in a rainbow womb. The attire was matched with a 'Choose Life' hand-painted purse.
Bebe Rexha
The overly-gorgeous Bebe Rexha wore a shimmery strapless powder pink gown from La Perla. She, unlike the others, did not put the rose on her attire to create a focus on the sexy push-up neckline. She carried the rose with her pretty minaudiere clutch.
Each one of the celebrities was style-perfect and we found them cross the level of gorgeousness for sure.