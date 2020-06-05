Kajol, Dia Mirza And Other B-Town Divas Give Dupatta Goals To Beat The Heat This Summer Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are here and it's time to take extra care of your skin. Nobody wants to get suntan or sunburn and that's quite obvious. So, before you step out in the hot weather, all you need is a light-weight dupatta with which you can cover your face and neck to protect your skin. We know you would love to buy your favouite colour dupatta but that's what you can't drape every day as it might not go well with your each outfit. So, why not play safe and invest on some printed dupattas that will not only complement your ethnic outfit but also the western ones. Take a look as Kajol, Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor, and other divas give major dupatta goals to beat the heat.

Kajol In A Dual-Shade Printed Dupatta

At one of the promotional rounds of Tanhaji, Kajol sported a simple white ethnic suit from the label Faabiiana, which consisted of a kurti and pants. What complemented her attire was her beautiful dupatta that was accentuated by yellow and orange accents. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her dupatta featured intricate white-hued prints and tassel-detailed hem. The actress completed her look with Aprajita Toor kolhapuris and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and rings from Azotiique. Tiny silver bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses.

Dia Mirza In A White Printed Dupatta

For Times Education Icon Awards, Dia Mirza was dressed in an ivory ethnic suit by noted designer Anita Dongre. Her suit was accentuated by subtle intricate prints. Like her suit, her dupatta was also beautiful or we can say more beautiful. It featured heavy red and green-hued patterns and a broad red border with white-hued prints. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, the actress upped her look with gold-toned earrings and bangle by Anita Dongre. Dia let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint.

Alia Bhatt In A Blue Printed Dupatta

For one of the promotional rounds of Raazi, Alia Bhatt donned a blue ethnic suit, which was accentuated by intricate border and white-hued patterns. She teamed her ensemble with matching dupatta that looked very pretty. The diva completed her look with lovely footwear and earrings. She left her side-parted tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Kareena Kapoor In A Sky Blue Printed Dupatta

For one of the photoshoots, Kareena Kapoor Khan was decked up in a red-hued ethnic ensemble and looked elegant. What caught all our attention was her sky blue-hued dupatta, which was accentuated by a few intricate patterns and a golden border. She completed her look with a pair of silver juttis and notched up her look with matching earrings and ring. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted highlighted layered tresses loose and elevated her look with a tiny bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Hina Khan In A Yellow Printed Dupatta

Hina Khan looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow sharara, which was accentuated by subtle checkered patterns. She teamed her sharara with matching kurti that featured white-hued floral prints. Not just her kurti was dipped in beautiful prints but also her dupatta, which made us want to steal her attire from her wardrobe. She upped her look with white floral studs and ring and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Hina tied her mid-parted tresses into a low bun.

We absolutely loved all these dupattas of Bollywood divas but Kajol and Dia Mirza's dupattas are what we would want to invest in. Whose dupatta did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Radhika Mehra, Anita Dongre, Ami Patel, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan