Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, And Other Divas Who Flaunted Neon Numbers And Gave Summer Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers are here and so are we to help you pick the right outfits in the hot weather. Whenever we talk about colours of summer, the neon trend always pops out because it's what that will never go out of fashion. We have seen many B-town divas slaying in neon numbers in the coolest way during summers. So, why not take some fashion notes from them and rock the trend this season too. Take a look as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and other divas flaunt their neon picks and gave major summer fashion goals.

Kriti Sanon In A Neon Green Dress With Denim Jacket

At one of the promotional rounds of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon slayed it in a strappy sweetheart-neckline neon green mini dress, which came from the label Asos. Styled by Sukriti Grover, she layered her bodycon dress with a denim jacket and completed her look with a pair of matching lace-up heels. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and cherry lip shade. Kriti let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls.

Alia Bhatt In A Neon Top, Denims And Jacket

For an event, Alia Bhatt donned a sleeveless neon-green top knotted crop top and paired it with high-waist denim pants. Styled by Ami Patel, she layered her top with a white short jacket from label Only India that featured cute smiley emoticons and completed her look with orange heels from Public Desire. The actress went jewellery free and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled thick brows, and light-pink lip shade. Alia let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and accessorised it with white tic tac hair pins.

Kareena Kapoor In A Neon Blue Top And Neon Green Skirt

For one of the episodes of What Women Want Season 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a one-shoulder neon blue top, which she teamed with a high-waist neon green pencil skirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the diva completed her neon-on-neon look with transparent heels and upped her look with silver-toned earrings, a few rings, and matching nail paint. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Ananya Panday In A Neon Yellow Mini Dress

For one of the ad shoots, Ananya Panday was dressed in a full-sleeved strapless neon yellow mini dress from the label Oh Polly, which was accentuated by sharp pleats. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her body-hugging dress with orange-hued heels and notched up her look with a wrist watch and ring. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Ananya let loose her mid-parted layered tresses.

Hina Khan In A Neon Yellow Pantsuit

Recently, Hina Khan shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed where she was seen sporting a neon yellow pantsuit in the coolest way. Her suit consisted of a long jacket and high-waist flared pants. She teamed her jacket with a halter-neck matching crop top that was accentuated by sharp pleats. She completed her look with white heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned bracelets and rings. Hina pulled all her side-parted curly tresses to one side and let them loose. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows and pink lip shade enhanced her look while round sunglasses added stylish quotient.

Urvashi Rautela In A Neon-Green Blazer Dress

For one of the promotional rounds of Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela was decked up in a full-sleeved double-breasted neon-green blazer dress by Narendra Kumar, which was accentuated by four black buttons. Styled by Anisha Gandhi, the black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with pointed black heels and upped her look with gold-toned hoops and rings from Arvino and Mirakin. Urvashi let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

So, whose neon outfit did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon, Ami Patel, Ananya Panday, Urvashi Rautela, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan