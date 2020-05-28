From Heropanti To Luka Chuppi To Panipat, Kriti Sanon’s Distinctive Movie Fashion Decoded

Heropanti Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff both marked their Bollywood debut with 2014 film Heropanti. In the film Kriti Sanon was seen sporting mostly western outfits. Since, it was her first film, her outfits in the film were wisely chosen and not even for a single second, we could take our eyes off her. For the poster shoot, the actress donned a half-sleeved blue-hued mini dress, which was accentuated by intricate white prints and slightly off-shoulder detailing to give a quirky look. She teamed her dress with a pair of white heels and let loose her side-parted long layered tresses.

Dilwale Directed by Rohit Shetty, Dilwale was released in 2015. It was a very special film for Kriti Sanon as she got to work with two most popular stars Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. She was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. In the film, Kriti portrayed the role of Kajol's sister and Varun Dhawan's girlfriend. Being the sister of Kajol, she flaunted many fashionable western outfits. In the party anthem, Manma Emotion Jaage, Kriti Sanon was seen sporting a full-sleeved open-front black leather jacket, which she paired with red printed skirt. She layered her jacket with classic white tee and completed her look with black boots. Her outfit looked really cool and the yellow reflectors just upped that cool quotient. She braided her front tresses and let loose the remaining ones.

Raabta Main Tera Boyfriend song from her 2017 film Raabta, turned out to be the top couple song of the year. It was not just Kriti Sanon's chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput in the song that became the talk of the town but also her dazzling attire that gave goosebumps. She sported a strappy halter-neck black crop top, which featured a cut-out detail. She teamed it with matching shorts that was accentuated by shimmering golden patterns. Kriti topped off her ensemble with a pulled-up sleeve open-front long jacket. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned drop earrings, bracelets, and ring. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon was truly a diva as she slayed her stylish outfit.

Bareilly Ki Barfi This film of Kriti Sanon's film titled Bareilly Ki Barfi was a huge hit and did great in box office. In the film, Kriti portrayed the character of Bitti, a young contemporary girl from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and so she was mostly seen sporting very casual ethnic outfits to justify her character. In one of the scenes, Kriti was seen decked up in a light blue-hued kurti, which was accentuated by dark blue checkered prints and red printed sleeves. She layered her ensemble with a sleeveless black jacket and notched up her look with gold-toned hoops. The fringe cut suited her face and she pulled back remaining tresses into a ponytail.

Luka Chuppi In her 2019 film Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon played the role of Rashmi Trivedi, daughter of politician, who falls in love with Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan). While the duo were secretly staying in a live-in-relationship, a time comes when they were about to get caught by their neighbours. But then enters Kriti Sanon with a plate of sweets, sporting an orange saree with mangalsutra and vermilion just like newly married woman. That was a vision to behold as Kriti looked super stunning in it. Her orange saree was accentuated by grey border and she draped it in a nivi style. The actress teamed it up with a sleeveless matching blouse and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and red-gold bangles. She tied her tresses into a bun and wrapped up her look with a tiny red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Housefull 4 The fourth installment of Housefull series starred Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol. The story was based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. So, Kriti Sanon portrayed two roles, one as Kriti Thakral and Rajkumari Madhu. Being Kriti Thakral, she sported western outfits while being Madhu, she was seen dressed up like Rajkumari in ancient times. For the poster shoot too, Kriti sported two different outfits. In one, she was seen in a blue denim separates, which consisted of a strapless crop top and matching shorts. She teamed her ensemble with denim jacket and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses. For the second look, Kriti Sanon was decked up in a light-green hued saree that featured multi-hued prints. She draped the pallu in a casual style and teamed it with matching blouse. The actress upped her look with silver-toned maang tikka, nath, and metallic jhumkis. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and elevated her look with a tiny bindi, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade.