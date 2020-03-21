ENGLISH

    Kriti Sanon Gives Major Summer Fashion Goals To College-Going Fashionistas In A Blue Floral Dress

    Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon has beautifully evolved not just as an actress but also on the fashion front. The diva has been treating us with her stunning photoshoots in wow outfits and she is no mood to take a backseat. Recently, Housefull 4 actress shared a picture on her Instagram from her recent photoshoot, where she is seen sporting a pretty blue floral dress and giving major summer fashion goals to all college-going fashionistas. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    Kriti Sanon donned a half-sleeved round-collar blue-hued flared dress, which came from the label Ms. Taken. Her mini dress was accentuated by peach-hued lovely floral prints and pleated hem. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She completed her look with a pair of orange-hued tie-up stilettos. The Mimi actress accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and multiple rings. Kriti also carried a matching sling bag, that featured tassel detailing.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Panipat actress slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her front tresses into a half-hairdo and let loose her remaining highlighted tresses.

    We absolutely loved this floral dress of Kriti Sanon. With her this outfit, the Bachchan Pandey actress gave us major summer vibes. What do you think about her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
