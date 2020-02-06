Radhika Apte, Nupur Sanon, And Rhea Chakraborty Slay In Style At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Fashion events, Bollywood weddings, and film's promotional rounds are the big platforms for our B-town divas to flaunt their fashionable outfits. Recently, Radhika Apte, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, and Rhea Chakraborty graced the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20, which was held in Mumbai. The divas wore stunning outfits at the event. While Radhika looked pretty in a floral dress, Nupur and Rhea slayed in white and olive-green outfits respectively. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Radhika Apte In A Black Floral Dress

Radhika Apte looked pretty in a three-fourth-sleeved sweetheart neckline black flared midi dress. Her dress was accentuated by pink, blue, and white-hued floral prints. She completed her look with golden heels and a wrist watch. The actress painted her nails red and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Radhika let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length sleek tressses.

Nupur Sanon In A White Feather Dress

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon donned a half-sleeved round-collar white dress, which was accentuated by feather-detailing. Her dress was exaggerated by dotted net-fabric that added stylish quotient. The diva completed her look with transparent sandals and upped her look with matching earrings and nail paint. She left her mid-parted layered highlighted tresses loose. Kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade went well with her look.\

Rhea Chakraborty In Olive-Green Dress

Rhea Chakraborty made stylish appearance in a one-sleeved V-shaped neckline olive-green dress, which featured subtle black prints and a knotted belt. She paired her dress with a pair of thigh-high black leather boots. Rhea let loose her curled-locks and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

We really liked all three outfits and it seemed perfect for weekend parties. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.