Kriti Sanon Shows Her Love For Emerald Green Colour As She Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gown

    Kriti Sanon is one of our favourite actresses in the Bollywood industry because of her amazing fashion sense and stunning personality. Be it ethnic or western outfit, each of her attire in her wardrobe is goal-giving andslay-worthy. Recently, the Luka Chuppi actress shared a series of pictures in a bold green gown on her Instagram feed. The diva donned this gown for the Zee Cine Awards 2020 and we really liked it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for the event, Kriti Sanon opted for a slight off-shoulder emerald green-hued voluminous gown, which came from the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her flared gown was accentuated by ruffle-detailed sleeves, plunging neckline, and slits at the waist. She completed her look with a pair of matching funky earrings from Outhouse and rings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. The Panipat actress further upped her look with dark-hued nail paint.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kriti slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, green eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a romantic bun.

    Kriti Sanon dazzled in her emerald green gown. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
