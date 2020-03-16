Just In
- 19 min ago Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti In A Beautifully Printed Salwar Suit
-
- 43 min ago Bought The Wrong Shade Of Foundation Or Concealer? Here Is What You Can Do About It
- 1 hr ago Vaani Kapoor Gives Fashion Goals For Upcoming Weddings With Maroon And Silver Ethnic Ensembles
- 2 hrs ago 8 Signs That Says You Are Single Because Of Your Commitment Phobia
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Players go back home as franchises call off camps till further notice
- Movies Pooja Hegde's Next To Be A Women-Centric Film?
- News IB Staffer Murder: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain arrested, sent to 4-day police custody
- Automobiles Skoda Karoq Bookings Open At Rs 50,000 Ahead Of India Launch
- Technology Toreto Launches Blast Wireless Headphone With 9 Hour Battery Life At Rs. 1,999Toreto Launches Blast
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Telangana
- Finance Golden Rules of Investment
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Kriti Sanon Shows Her Love For Emerald Green Colour As She Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gown
Kriti Sanon is one of our favourite actresses in the Bollywood industry because of her amazing fashion sense and stunning personality. Be it ethnic or western outfit, each of her attire in her wardrobe is goal-giving andslay-worthy. Recently, the Luka Chuppi actress shared a series of pictures in a bold green gown on her Instagram feed. The diva donned this gown for the Zee Cine Awards 2020 and we really liked it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, for the event, Kriti Sanon opted for a slight off-shoulder emerald green-hued voluminous gown, which came from the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. Styled by Sukriti Grover, her flared gown was accentuated by ruffle-detailed sleeves, plunging neckline, and slits at the waist. She completed her look with a pair of matching funky earrings from Outhouse and rings from Kaj Fine Jewellery. The Panipat actress further upped her look with dark-hued nail paint.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kriti slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, green eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a romantic bun.
Kriti Sanon dazzled in her emerald green gown. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Kriti Sanon
ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Looks Like A Barbie In A Gorgeous Ruffled Purple Gown And We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her