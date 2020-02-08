Airport Diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Give Winter Fashion Goals

ENGLISH

    Be it for film promotions, shooting, vacations, or any other important meeting, our Bollywood celebrities are constantly travelling. And so, as soon as they arrive sporting their chic outfits at the airport, they get papped by the shutterbugs. With their easy-breezy airport outfits, they have been giving us major goals. Recently, divas like Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, and Neha Dhupia were spotted at the airport sporting winter-perfect outfits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Kriti Sanon In Neon Sweatshirt And Black Pants

    Kriti Sanon sported a full-sleeved neon-yellow hued sweatshirt, which featured ‘best buy' word print. She teamed it up with casual black pants and completed her look with a pair of black shoes that had white base. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with pink lip shade. The black reflectors and wrist watch upped her look.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Graphic Printed Sweater And Denims

    Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a ful-sleeved round-collar dark-green hued sweater, which featured cute graphic print. She paired it with blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of brown heel boots. Kareena Kapoor pulled up her sleek tresses into a tight high bun and elevated her look with bright red lip shade. The black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look, and she also carried a brown-hued bag.

    Neha Dhupia In Blue Striped Blazer And Pants

    Neha Dhupia arrived at the airport with husband Angad Bedi in a sophisticated outfit. She wore a full-sleeved midnight-blue hued oversized blazer, which was accentuated by subtle stripes and featured white prints. The actress paired it with blue pants and completed her look with white shoes. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and wrapped her look with black reflectors and light-pink lip shade. Neha Dhupia carried a square-shaped black leather bag that featured dog print and it looked super cute.

    Gauri Khan In A Funky Jacket And Denims

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan arrived at the airport sporting a full-sleeved classic-collar open front black jacket, which was accentuated by white graphic prints and red checkered patterns. She donned a shimmering top underneath it and paired it with blue denim jeans. The diva completed her look with white sport shoes and carried a nude-hued bag. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and rounded out her stylish avatar with oversized reflectors and pink lip shade.

    The divas gave us major airport fashion goals with their winter-perfect outfits. What do you think about it. Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 17:00 [IST]
