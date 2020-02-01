Ratha Saptami 2020: Deepika Padukone And Other Divas Can Inspire You With Yellow Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ratha Saptami, also known as Surya Jayanti, is celebrated to worship Sun God, Lord Suryanarayana. The festival also marks the beginning of the harvesting season. A number of women flaunt their traditional best outfits on this day. And since, this auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Surya, yellow hue becomes the most significant. So, why don't you drape a yellow sari on this festival just like our Bollywood divas did. Yes, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Rakul Preet Singh have popularised yellow saris on different occasions. So, let's take a look at their yellow saris for some festive Ratha Saptami inspiration.

Malaika Arora's Yellow Sari Malaika Arora once draped an 'Adiya' sari from Raw Mango. It was an organza sari that featured subtle accents and she teamed it with a 'Ruhi' gota blouse, which blended with her yellow sari more than it contrasted. Well, you can drape this sari as it is simple and look traditional-perfect. It can effortlessly make you look a class apart. You can opt for heavy earrings like Malaika Arora did but you can also team your sari with delicate studs. However, with a half-sleeved blouse you can accessorise your look with bangles. Kriti Sanon's Yellow Sari Kriti Sanon was on the modern side. Designed by Manish Malhtotra, her sari was a bit on the dramatic side with sleeveless and exaggerated ruffled blouse and impeccable drape. This sari is perfect for young ladies, who want to look stylish on the festive day and break the conventions. You can go for diamond neckpiece with this kind of sari as it will accentuate your look. However, something like Kriti Sanon's statement emerald neckpiece, which also came from Manish Malhotra's jewellery label, can also up your look. And we believe, a neckpiece is the only accessory you need with such a sari. Deepika Padukone's Yellow Sari So, not everyone want a plain simple yellow or a bit dramatic yellow sari, some want pattern play too. If you are one of those, this sari of Deepika Padukone is perfect for you. Her Anamika Khanna sari, which she wore for Chhapaak promotions, is just the kind of yellow sari that can make your Ratha Saptami more vibrant. With this sari, you can go for colourful gemstone jewellery, depending on which hue the patterns are dipped in. Keep your makeup like Deepika's if you are planning on wearing a yellow sari like hers. Rakul Preet Singh's Yellow Sari However, if you are one of those, who want to keep it classy and old-fashioned - a whiff of vintage, this sari of Rakul Preet Singh's is ideal for you. Designed by Raw Mango, this sari of hers is accentuated by golden-toned zari accents and you can pair such a sari with a yellow blouse but if you want a contrast, a black-hued blouse will also do wonders. You can opt for diamond or gold jewellery set with this sari and yes, don't forget to adorn your bun with mogra flowers.

So, whose sari will you pick for Ratha Saptami 2020? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Malaika Arora- Malaika Arora's Instagram/ Kriti Sanon- Kriti Sanon's Instagram/ Deepika Padukone - Neha Chandrakant/ Rakul Preet Singh- Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram