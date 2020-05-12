From Sarees To Kurtis, Kriti Sanon Mesmerises Us With Her Ethnic Looks In Eye-Catching Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kriti Sanon is among the few actresses in the Bollywood industry, who earned fame and recognition in a very short span of time in spite of being from the non-film background. We definitely adore her for her brilliant acting prowess and natural beauty but apart from it, the diva has also left us awestruck with her style and fashion choices. Pulling off any western outfit and that too with perfection is like a piece of cake for her but her ethnic looks are what grabs all our attention. So, let us take a close look at some of her ethnic outfits, which gave fashion goals. She was styled by Sukriti Grover.

Kriti Sanon In An Ivory Lehenga For the Umang Awards 2020, Kriti Sanon opted for a beautiful ivory lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate golden embroidery on the hem and she teamed it with full-sleeved round-collar backless white choli. She completed her look with sheer matching dupatta that featured striped patterns. The Luka Chuppi actress accessorised her look with silver-toned dramatic earrings by Ankit Khullar, bangles from Izaara and rings from Minerali store. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with white mogra. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kriti Sanon In A Printed Crop Top, Skirt And Shrug For the Lokmat Awards 2019, Kriti Sanon donned an intricate red and blue printed ensemble from Shehlaa by Shehla Khan. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless crop top and high-waist long flared skirt. She topped off her outfit with a sheer net-fabric red shrug that featured ruffled high-low hemline. The Housefull 4 actress upped her look with a necklace from the label Rose and rings by Rajesh Tulsani. Kriti let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark red lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Printed Saree Kriti Sanon looked extremely beautiful and elegant in a light white saree by Bhumika Chawla, which was accentuated by pretty light-blue hued patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a matching backless blouse. The Panipat actress completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor and notched up her look with jhumkis by Sangeeta Boochra. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light pink-hued eye shadow, and matte lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Colour-Blocked Ensemble Kriti Sanon sported a colour-blocked ensemble, which came from the label Otouto. It was a half-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down flared attire dipped in purple hue that was exaggerated by yellow-hued high-low hem. She completed her look with kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor and accessorised her look with a plunging necklace from en Inde and rings from Silverline Jewellery & Bhavya Ramesh Jewellery. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress pulled up her tresses into a high bun and rounded out her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade. Kriti Sanon In A Kurti And Skirt Kriti Sanon sported Bengali look and looked extremely beautiful. She wore a full-sleeved round-collar flared white kurti, which was accentuated by high-low hemline and subtle blue-hued prints. The Raabta actress teamed it with matching voluminous skirt that featured golden border. Her outfit came was designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh and she completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris. Kriti left her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and elevated her look with big red bindi, thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte nudish-pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these ethnic looks of Kriti Sanon? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sukriti Grover