Urvashi Rautela, Karisma Kapoor, And Other B-Town Divas Made Us Want To Wear Pink Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Pink colour has always been a girl's best friend. From blush to fuchsia, we are sure every girl must be definitely having multiple pink shades of lipsticks, nail paint, and outfits. In Bollywood industry too, there are many celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Karisma Kapoor, and others who have been spotted flaunting pretty pink gowns. So, let us take a close look at their gown and decode it.

Urvashi Rautela In A Slit Gown For the Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020, Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a half-sleeved plunging-neckline hot-pink gown by Gemy Maalouf. Styled by Sanchi Juneja, her bodycon gown featured cut-outs at the waist and thigh-high front slit. She completed her look with a pair of pointed Jimmy Choo sequin silver heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings, pendant necklace, wrist band, and rings by Rajesh Tulsiani and from Aquazzura. Urvashi pulled back her poofy tresses into a half-hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy lip shade. Karisma Kapoor In An Embellished Slit Gown For her appearance in one of the episodes of the Dance India Dance, Karisma Kapoor donned a full-sleeved plunging-neckline fuchsia-pink gown. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricate silver embellished patterns while the thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed her look with a pair of white heels and went jewellery-free. Karisma tied her sleek tresses into a low ponytail and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, and red lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Multi-Layer Gown At the Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival 2019, Deepika Padukone sported an off-shoulder blush pink-hued ball gown, which came from the label Giambattista Valli. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her Barbie gown featured three ruffled layers and black-hued bodice. She upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. Deepika pulled back her messy tresses into a low looped bun. Sara Ali Khan In A Strapless Slit Gown For the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Sara Ali Khan was decked up in a strapless baby pink gown by Georges Chakra, which was accentuated by feathers and thigh-high side slit. Styled by Ami Patel, her gown also featured two bow-detailed band-type belt that added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels and silver-toned rings. Sara pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and rounded out her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dual-toned eye shadow, soft blush, and nude lip shade. Disha Patani In A Strapless Embroidered Gown For one of the episodes of the Rising Star India, Disha Patani opted for a strapless baby-pink gown from Falguni Shane Peacock India and looked adorable. Her gown was accentuated by silver-hued embroidered patterns on the bodice and pleated skirt. The thigh-high side slit added dramatic quotient to her look while the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with silver lace-up heels and went accessory-free. Disha let loose her fringe-detailed tresses and enhanced her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade.

So, whose pink gown did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shaleena Nathani, Disha Patani