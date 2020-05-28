Hina Khan Exudes Comfy Vibes In Green-Blue Printed Separates And It’s Perfect For Workout Sessions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-Bollywood actress, Hina Khan has never failed to impress us with her sartorial choices. During the entire holy month of Ramadan, the diva treated us with her beautiful ethnic looks. But now as Ramadan has come to an end, Hina has come out of festive zone. In the latest post on her Instagram feed, the Hacked actress was seen exuding comfy vibes in a green and blue-hued printed separates as she was doing workout. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Hina Khan sported white-hued separates, which was accentuated by green and blue-hued floral accents. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless round-collar halter-back crop top and high-waist slim fit matching pants. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of grey-hued shoes. Hina ditched jewellery and instead upped her look with a black wrist band.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slightly contoured and highlighted T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline spruced up her look. Filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The diva let loose her straight highlighted tresses and wore a blue-hued printed headband that suited her well and she looked cute in it.

She captioned her post as, 'Life is too short. Make every outfit count..Like I always say #WorkOutInStyle I don't put hard work just in the workouts, I make sure I wear stylish outfits too. This makes me feel so happy while working out.. My efforts make me feel so good, complete, happy ,very happy from the Inside.. what makes you happy?"

So, what do you think about this outfit of Hina Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan