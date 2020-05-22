Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Sonam Kapoor, And Other Actresses Who Wore Dramatic Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Cannes International Film Festival is the annual festival that takes place in France. It is one of the biggest, famous, and most glamorous film festivals, where the A-list celebrities make fashionable splash with their designer outfits, especially gowns. From the past few years, we have seen divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and others making heads turn with their voluminous dramatic gowns. Since, due to coronavirus pandemic, the annually-held festival got cancelled this year, let us take a look at the most dramatic gown flaunted by these fashionistas in the past years.

Aishwarya Rai In A Red Gown At Cannes 2017, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sported a strapless red gown by Ralph & Russo and looked extremely stunning. Her gown was accentuated by embroidered bodice and multiple voluminous layers. The long trail added dramatic quotient to her look. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and wine lip shade spruced up her look. Aishwarya Rai let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Sonam Kapoor In A Dual-Toned Gown At Cannes 2018, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja made a fashion statement with her gorgeous dual-toned gown, which came from the label Vera Wang. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her strapless gown featured light-brown hued bodice and heavy ruffle-detailing at the back. The white and yellow hued net-fabric long floor-length panel trail added dramatic quotient. She completed her look with a pair of heels from Ralph & Russo and upped her look with drop earrings from Chopard. The diva pulled back her tresses into a looped bun and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by slight contouring, filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Light-Green Gown For Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone opted for a full-sleeved high-neck light-green hued gown from Giambattista Valli. It was a heavy ruffled gown as it not just had ruffle-detailing on multiple layers but also on the sleeves. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her voluminous gown featured a white bow tie, band-type belt, and high-low hemline. The diva completed her look with white-hued heels. We liked the way her hair was styled. She tied her tresses into a neat bun and wore a blush-pink hair scarffrom Emily London that had flower on the top. Slight contouring marked by thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, and light-pink lip shade completed her look. Priyanka Chopra In A White Gown At Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra Jonas graced the red carpet with hubby Nick Jonas sporting a princess white gown by Georges Hobeika. It was a strapless gown, which was accentuated by multiple layers. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, her gown featured ruffle-detailed bodice and she notched up her look with silver-toned earrings and exquisite necklace from Chopard. The Global star pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail. Sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, dramatic eye shadow, and nude lip shade rounded out her look. Hina Khan In A Metallic Gown Hina Khan made her Cannes debut in 2019, where she flaunted a strapless silver metallic gown by Alin Le'Kal. Her beautiful body-hugging gown featured front slit while the long trail added dramatic quotient. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the actress teamed her gown with pointed matching heels from Dech Barrouci. The diva accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Hina pulled back her wet tresses into a half-hairdo and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, whose dramatic gown did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ralph & Russo, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shaleena Nathani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hina Khan