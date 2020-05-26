Hina Khan Or Gauahar Khan, Whose Pink Outfit For Eid Celebrations Was More Gorgeous? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan have more than one thing in common except for their stunning performance in Bigg Boss. The two also love the colour pink and they both wore pink-hued outfits for the Eid celebrations. While Gauahar looked gorgeous in her sharara set, Hina Khan wore a flared kurta set and left us speechless. With their outfits, they gave us festive fashion goals and we have decoded their outfits for you. Take a look.

Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan's Pink Outfit

Hina Khan wore a beautiful pink outfit for the Eid celebrations. She wore a full-sleeved pink kurta that was accentuated by white floral accents and featured embellished silver accents on the border and neckline. It was a flared kurta, which Hina Khan paired with a voluminous pink skirt. Her pink skirt was enhanced by meticulously done white-toned embroidery. She also draped a complementing pink dupatta with her ensemble and wore embellished silverish-golden flats with her attire. The Hacked actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumkis and her makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and eyeliner. The streaked tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Gauahar Khan's Pink Outfit

Gauahar Khan wore pink attire too on Eid. Her ensemble was enhanced by floral accents in pink tones and it was a beautiful gift from Monk & Mei. Well, it is always special to get gifts on festive occasions and particularly during the lockdown. Her outfit consisted of a short floral kurta that was half-sleeved and she paired it with flared bottoms. She teamed her ensemble with light pink dupatta and juttis. The actress accessorised her look with bangles and earrings. The makeup was highlighted by deep pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

So, whose attire and look did you like more? Let us know that.