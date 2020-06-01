5 Fashion Lessons By Kareena Kapoor From Veere Di Wedding As The Movie Completes 2 Years Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the star of Veere Di Wedding. The actress delivered a brilliant performance as the non-committal fiancée, who doesn't wish to get married and let alone endure the whole rituals and formalities that comes with the wedding. However, she is supported by her school friends, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The movie completed two years today and Swara Bhasker even took to her Instagram to caption, "Two years to the film that was not a 'chick flick', the film that broke the glass ceilings and the idea that 'women centric फ़िल्में खुलतीं नहीं हैं', the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli."

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, she not only impressed us with her acting prowess. This was Kareena's first film post-pregnancy and she looked glamourous. She wore a myriad outfits in the film and gave us fashion lessons too. Here are five fashion lessons that Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us from Veere Di Wedding.

Lesson 1: You Can Sport Casual Outfits On Proposal

We ladies imagine wearing something red or something dreamy and romantic on the day our special someone would get down on one knee and put a ring on it. However, you can seriously wear something casual too if you are not the one, who wants to be dramatic like Kareena Kapoor. But Kareena in the movie had no idea that her boyfriend, Sumeet Vyas would propose her. She wore green cropped and ruffled top and matching flared bottoms. The actress paired her ensemble with a tan-hued jacket and carried a purse cross-bodied style. She accessorised her look with hoops, the makeup was minimal, and wind-swept tresses completed her look. The attire complemented her commitment phobic-personality but even if you are not, it is okay to keep light and simple on proposal day.

Lesson 2: Should Keep It Light On Family Events

At one of the family events in the movie, Kareena Kapoor Khan comes dressed in a white dress and exudes modern vibes. Her dress is white-hued, wrapped, and collared, and totally unlike the embellished outfits that other ladies wore. Both she and Sumeet Vyas kept it humble and casual in this frame probably because both weren't a big supporter of the idea of a lavish wedding. Her white dress on such an occasion would have not only been comfortable but since Indian weddings demand heavy outfits usually, a dress like this would give you a break. Apart from that, if the family get-together is getting too stifling, this dress would allow you to breathe and not sweat much.

Lesson 3: Go Totally Colourful For One Event

Weddings are a joyous and colourful occasion and so it allows you to dress up in vibrant numbers. So, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang in the movie, you should dress up in colourful attire. For the song, Bhangra Ta Sajda, Kareena Kapoor was dressed in multi-hued separates. She wore a blue-hued crop top that was accentuated by the multi-hued neckline and her skirt was even more colourful with mirror-work. As for accessories, she wore a statement bracelet and maangtikka. Her makeup was light with winged eyeliner and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Such a look and attire is best for occasions like cocktail parties, sangeet, or wedding reception.

Lesson 4: Please Don't Wear Fairytale Gowns

If something that makes us cringe is a fairytale gown that's a cross between Indian and western dress sensibility. Such an embellished number should be avoided even if other ladies convince you to wear one because who wants their Instagram peppered with embarrassing pictures. For one of the wedding events, Kareena Kapoor was forced by her mother-in-law to wear this voluminous blue and silver embellished gown with a tiara and we could see her huge reluctance in wearing this attire. She even imagined herself wearing this gown and walking at some Australian beach. So, take this lesson from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Veere Di Wedding character.

Lesson 5: Wedding Attire Can Be Off-Shouldered

Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this wedding lehenga splashed in the shades of yellow and white was not only gorgeous but gave us a brand new fashion trend. Kareena Kapoor Khan donned this lehenga in the final scene of the movie and looked stunning in this meticulously-done jewel-toned attire. Her lehenga was off-shouldered and post the movie, this style of lehenga became such a trend. So, first, you can always wear an off-shouldered lehenga to a wedding and second, you can get married in the afternoon.

So, which lesson you loved the most? Let us know that.

Source: Balaji Motion Pictures/ Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network/ Saffron Broadcast & Media/ Zee Studios