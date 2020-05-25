ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Homemade Face Mask Revealed; Here’s How To Make It

    Summer season is on full blast and it's not the time to lag in your skincare routine even if we are under lockdown. Skincare aficionados will tell you that homemade DIY remedies are the best to nourish and replenish your skin. It does not cost a dime and charges up your skin. So, when a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her summer essentials through an Instagram post, we were not the least bit surprised to find homemade masks made the list.

    In the post, Kareena could be seen wearing the mask on her face and that must have piqued the curiosity of all you beauty lovers. In the post, Kareena also thanked her friend Nisha Sareen for 'the best face pack ever'. For those of you who have been for Kareena special face mask recipe, we have good news. Nisha Sareen, after being enquired so many times by Kareena's fans, recently revealed the face pack much loved by Kareena.

    In her latest post captioned, " Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for using and loving the pack. For all those who are wondering about the ingredients....it's a simple recipe ...", Nisha went on to share the DIY face mask. To help you get your beauty game on point, here is Kareena Kapoor's face mask recipe. This face mask requires a handful of easily available ingredients that are super effective and are sure to add glow to your face. Here we go.

    Thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for using and loving the pack. For all those who are wondering about the ingredients....it’s a simple recipe ... 2 tbs of sandalwood 2 drops of vitamin E Pinch of turmeric Tie the ingredients together with milk. Leave on for 20 mins. Your skin will feel super clean, soft and hell ya.... you will GLOW. P.S - Watch this space for more masks.

    Kareena Kapoor's Homemade Face Mask

    What you need

    • 2 tbsp sandalwood powder
    • 1 vitamin E capsule
    • A pinch of turmeric
    • Milk, as needed

    Method of application

    In a bowl, take the sandalwood powder. Prick the vitamin E capsule and add 2 drops into the bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric and mix everything well. To this mixture, add enough milk to get a smooth, lump-free paste. To get the desired texture, you need to constantly stir the mixture while adding the milk.

    Apply the mask on your face. Leave it on for 20 minutes before washing it off.

    This mask will leave your skin clean and soft. And of course, glowing. If you already didn't know, no product in the market can match the effectiveness of a homemade mask. We urge you to give this mask a try. Follow this face mask with your regular skincare regime for the best results.

    If you do try it, leave your experience in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
