Kareena Kapoor Marvels At Her Quarantine Zit & Reminds Us Freaking Out Doesn't Help

Kareena Kapoor has been a trendsetter in all capacities. A force of nature, Kareena is truly inspiring for following the beauty standards she set for herself. From her chic style to her no make-up interviews, it is pretty obvious that she does not get intimidated by the crazy OTT looks the world seems to be fascinated by. What's more? A quarantine zit on her cheeks is not going to freak her out and run for the hills. Are you serious!

It has been a few weeks now that we are in lockdown. With a few more weeks to go, all the cleanup and facial sessions at your salon need to wait a while more. A pimple at times like these can freak us out. Plugin Kareena's sweetest reminder not to do that.

Recently Kareena posted a close-up picture of herself on her Instagram handle that proudly presented her quarantine zit. Captioned, " Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing...#HugeMess", her post reminded us not to be intimidated with the sudden pop of a pimple on your face.

Times like these can take a toll on us and the resulting stress can mess up our skin and hair. Coupled with our not-so-great quarantine skincare routine, breakouts can be a real thing. Do not panic. It is your skin telling you to take it easy and you better listen.

Meanwhile, if you have spotted a quarantine zit yourself, here's what to do- stop touching your face, wash your hands, cleanse your face, moisturise your skin (preferably with aloe vera) and apply crushed garlic or green tea over the zit to get rid of it. And while you are still freaked out, switch to healthy foods to keep your skin fresh, beautiful and pimple-free.