10 Healthy Foods To Combat Period Acne

During periods, stomach bloating, cramps and crankiness are common. But have you ever wondered why suddenly every month, just before your menstruation starts, acne on your face breaks out making you feel more frustrated? Period acne is a result of hormonal fluctuation in our body. It occurs during the week in which your period is going to start and tend to vanish as soon as the period ends.

The main cause of period acne is increased production of androgens (male sex hormones) in women's body before or during the menstruation week. This triggers the sebaceous gland to secrete a large amount of oil known as sebum. Too much of sebum on the skin provides a breeding ground for bacteria resulting in period acne or pimples.

Selection of anti-acne foods during the menstruation week is very important as some foods may trigger the production of acne instead of preventing it. Here are the names of the foods which will help combat period acne.

1. Broccoli Period acne is mainly caused due to problems of the liver. Cruciferous vegetables are a good option to treat period acne as they help to detoxify the liver and make it work efficiently, hence preventing acne. 2. Avocados This exotic fruit is rich in healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. The compound helps fight inflammation and reduce acne. Also, potassium in avocado acts as a diuretic and flushes out excess sodium from our body which is responsible for causing acne and other skin diseases. 3. Cauliflower This cruciferous veggie is rich in antioxidants that help to reduce the oxidative stress in our body and help fight skin-related problems. Also, polyphenols in cauliflower help reduce the production of sebum and treat period acne. 4. Pomegranate seeds This excellent fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and flavonoids which are very good for skin-related problems. Vitamin C in pomegranate helps to regulate sebum production while antioxidants help to fight bacteria responsible for causing period acne. 5. Green tea Polyphenols are the active compound in green tea that helps to combat the symptoms of period acne such as redness, lesions and irritation of the skin. Green tea is an anti-androgenic that helps to reduce sebum production in the skin. [1] 6. Brussels sprouts Like broccoli and cauliflower, brussels sprouts are a cruciferous veggie which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin A. It helps to restore this essential vitamin in the body-a lack of which is also the main cause of period acne. 7. Greek yoghurt It is a probiotic which has natural antibacterial properties. The bacteria present in this probiotic help to combat bacteria which is present on the skin. Greek yoghurt helps restore healthy skin and prevent further break out of acne. 8. Dark chocolate What's a better source of zinc than dark chocolates? They are rich in zinc, vitamin A, C and antioxidants which are considered a blessing for all skin problems. Antioxidants help to reduce inflamed acne caused due to high androgen levels. 9. Pumpkin seeds Zinc is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and relieving skin irritation and redness which are related to acne. Pumpkin seeds are a good source of zinc which is effective in treating inflammatory acne caused during or before the periods. 10. Oysters It is a kind of shellfish which is extremely high in zinc and vitamin C. These compounds help fight bacteria which are responsible to cause acne. Oysters also help to control the production of androgens during the week of periods.