Recreat Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Dance India Dance' Subtle Make-up and Twisted Rope Braid Look

Are you bored with your same old make-up look and go-to hairstyle, but still hesitant to try something new? Well, we often find it difficult to move out of our comfort zone, but it is necessary to twitch things up thing a bit every once in a while. And your look and appearance is definitely something you should experiment with.

When it comes to fashion and make-up, we look up to our celebrities for some much-needed inspiration and luckily they don't disappoint. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the TV show Dance India Dance and she amazed us with her look. She was wearing a yellow one-shoulder dress designed by Stephane Rollance. She paired up her dress with subtle make-up and a sleek twisted braid. And all we could say was 'wow'! She sure did impress us.

While most of us will think twice about pairing up our dress with a braid, Kareena Kapoor is not the one to shy away from experimenting with her look. And so shouldn't you. So, if you're ready to make a bold move, here is Kareena Kapoor's make-up and hairstyle decoded for you.

The Subtle Make-up Look

To start off, apply a nice layer of moisturiser on your face. Give it a few minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Now, to block those pores, apply a primer on the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motion to blend the primer in and leave it be for a few minutes.

Now, apply a medium to high coverage illuminating foundation on your face. Blend it well using a damp beauty blender.

Apply concealer on your under eye area and blend it using the same beauty sponge.

Immediately top off the concealer with a setting powder. This is done to prevent your concealer from creasing.

Use an eyebrow pencil to sharply define and fill in your brows. Run a spoolie through your eyebrows afterwards for a more natural look.

Moving on to the eyes, take a brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Make sure to blend the edges well.

Drag this brown eyeshadow on your lower lash line and blend it well.

Next, on the same brush, take some blush pink eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid.

On a flat brush, take some glittery silver eyeshadow and lightly pack it on the centre of your lid.

Apply the same eyeshadow in the inner corner of your eyes as well.

Take a black eyeshadow on another brush. Apply the shadow very near to your lash line and smudge it using the fluffy brush.

Using black kohl, sharply line your lower waterline and tightline your eyes.

Apply a volumising mascara on your lashes. Stick false lashes to your eyelashes. Go in with another coat of mascara. Apply the mascara on your lower lashes as well.

Using a contour powder, contour your face. To contour your cheekbones, apply the contour powder from the middle of your ear towards the middle of your cheeks, directly under your cheekbones. Blend it well. Contour your jawline and nose as well.

Apply soft pink blush on your cheekbones with a very light hand.

Apply some highlighter on the high points of your face. The high points of your face are your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, your brow bone and cupid's bow.

To finish off, apply a nude pink semi-matte lipstick on your lips.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

The Sleek Rope Twist Braid

Wash your hair and let it air-dry.

To get that chic look, you need to straighten your hair. Use a flat iron to straighten your hair.

Now, gather all your hair up in a high ponytail and secure it using an elastic tie.

Take a section of hair from under the ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail so as to hide the hair tie. Secure it under your ponytail using a bobby pin.

Now divide your ponytail into two sections.

Twist both the individual sections in the same direction and then twist both the sections around each other in the opposite direction.

Repeat this process until you reach the end of your braid and then secure it using a hair tie.

To get that sleek look, take some hair gel on your fingers and apply it on the front part of your hair.

Finish it off using some hair spray to set the hair in place.